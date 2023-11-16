Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 is almost here – so, here’s everything you need to know about its release date and time.

Boruto has awakened his new ability called Rasengan Uzuhiko, and it’s time for him to beat the crap out of his enemies. In Chapter 3, we see him outmatching Code with his powers, but the leaks of the forthcoming chapter reveal that he is not the only one Boruto has to fight.

The new chapter will come with four new enemies with incredible powers and abilities, so it would be really exciting to see how Boruto will tackle all of them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, when can we grab the digital copy of Boruto time-skip’s upcoming chapter?

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 release date and time

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 4 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Monday, November 20, 2023. Due to the time differences in different territories, the release time may vary. So, here, we have provided a time schedule that will help you track the chapter as soon as it is released in your region.

7:00am PST

9:00am CST

10:00am EST

3:00pm GMT

4:00pm Central European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

1:30am Australian Time (November 21)

What happened in the previous chapter of Boruto Part 2?

The chapter begins with showing Boruto and Code fighting each other. The former flaunts his new ability, Rasengan Uzuhiko, but Code initially thinks it to be the vanishing technique. So, he tries to pummel Boruto with several blows, but soon, he realizes that this time, it would be challenging for him to get the opponent.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Code isn’t in the mood to give up, so he decides to land a big attack on him, but he can’t give even a small damage to the enemy. When Boruto used his new technique against him, he fell to the ground. Boruto asks him about the Ten-Tails’ whereabouts, but Code completely ignores him.

Later, when Code plans to escape, we see Kawaki’s arrival at the location. He tries hard to stop him, but Code somehow runs away. Boruto reveals that he has placed a Toad in his pocket, so if he goes to Ten-Tails, its location will be exposed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.