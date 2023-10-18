Boruto Part 2 Chapter 3 will be released in a couple of hours, and here you can find an exact release schedule for the chapter.

Boruto Part 2 has given us only two chapters and has already earned the top 5 position on the most-read section of Manga Plus. Looking at the ranking, it’s hard to question the Manga’s popularity.

Things changed for Boruto two years ago in the Manga, as the ones who always supported him became the ones who hated him and wanted him to die. However, two months back, when the Manga returned with Two Blue Vortex, we met a different Boruto in a different avatar. He has become more skilled, and we are yet to see his true potential.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the previous chapter, Boruto confronted Code about the Ten Tail’s location, and the next chapter for the upcoming chapter will continue that conflict.

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 3: Release date and time

Boruto Part 2 Chapter 3 will be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, on digital platforms such as Viz Media and Manga Plus. The following time schedule will help you keep an eye on the chapter in your region:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

8:00am PDT

10:00am CDT

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00am British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

11:00pm Philippine Time

12:30am Australian Time

What happened previously in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Code is surprised to see Boruto, and he regrets why he did not attack Konoha earlier. Boruto asks him to control his monsters, or he will kill him. Code takes it as a bluff and ridicules him for running two years ago. Boruto asks him to do as he says otherwise; this time, he will lose more than his left eye. Code starts laughing at him instead of taking him seriously.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Boruto asks Sharada to protect every civilian as he will be focussing on Code. Shikadia uses his shadow paralysis ability on three monsters, buying time for Akimichi to attack. As another minion from Code’s clan emerges from behind, Inojin and Himawari show up to handle it.

Kawaki is seen approaching the monster, asking Himawari and Inojin to let him tackle it. As Himawari is about to fall from the bird, Inojin catches her at the time. After a long fierce battle between the good and the evil, Boruto finally reveals his new ability.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.