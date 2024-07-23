Boruto fans have one wish for when the anime returns

Boruto fans wish for one change in the protagonist when the anime returns to adapt the sequel manga.

Despite the initial backlash, Boruto has amassed quite a big fan following throughout the years. This is especially true after the manga returned with a sequel – Boruto Two Blue Vortex – which picks up the story after a three-year-long time skip.

While the titular protagonist was a bratty pre-teen in the manga’s first part and the anime, he’s changed a lot in the sequel. Boruto is no longer acting out to get his father’s attention. Instead, he’s giving his all to protect the village in Naruto’s absence.

His personality has gotten a lot more serious, more like Sasuke. He’s also become edgier and more calm and collected. So, fans think his old voice will not match him in the anime at all.

Boruto is voiced by Yuuko Sanpei in the anime. The female voice actor is known for voicing male characters, including Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ui Ui and Captain Tsubasa Season 2’s titular protagonist.

However, fans think Boruto needs a deeper voice when the anime returns. Not just deeper, it should also have the sullen seriousness that the protagonist carries. And they even have a perfect voice actor in mind.

Many viewers have picked Yuki Kaji to voice Boruto in the sequel anime. The famed performer is known for voicing popular characters, including My Hero Academia’s Shoto, Haikyuu!!’s Kenma, Seven Deadly Sins’ Meliodas, not to mention Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager.

“Literally he would be perfect with Eren’s VA,” commented one user on X/Twitter. Another added, “So true. I’ll love it if they choose Eren’s VA.”

“It would be cool if they choose Jigen’s VA,” suggested a third, referring to Kenjiro Tsuda. However, many pointed out that it’d be an overkill, given Tsuda’s voice is too mature for a teenager.

“Nah, we need the same VA with some deep voice acting. That’s how most anime do things,” was what another user had to say.

There’s no information revealed about the next Boruto anime yet. However, fans are hopeful for it since it’s a profitable franchise for the studio and Boruto Two Blue Vortex is already one of the most-read manga on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.

