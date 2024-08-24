Major Boruto character “should have died”, but Kishimoto was forced to change direction

Boruto Two Blue Vortex author Masashi Kishimoto wanted to kill a major character but refrained after fellow author and artist Mikio Ikemoto’s request.

To promote the return of the Boruto movie in theaters, Kishimoto and Ikemoto sat down for a brief interview. During the session, they answered previously collected questions from fans, revealing many interesting details about the characters.

Aside from speaking about his regret over Sakura and the secret behind Sarada’s jacket, Kishimoto also shared his initial plan to kill a major character in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. The author said: “There is another important character that should have died, but Ikemoto said to keep ‘him’ alive.”

He further added, “It would be a major spoiler if I spat it out.”

So, we don’t know who had a death sentence on their head before Ikemoto made Kishimoto change his mind. It could be Sasuke, who’s in a sorry state right now but still alive. Maybe it’s Inojin, as he faced a near-death experience in Chapter 10, but ultimately survived.

Besides this mystery “important character”, Kishimoto also wanted to kill Code, but didn’t proceed with it. Speaking about this, he revealed, “I believe that Code should’ve died in one of the fights he had, but I and Ikemoto will move forward on what to plan for him.”

This suggests that Code may have a major role further down the story. Maybe he’ll die after he’s done his part, as that was Kishimoto’s original plan for him. As of now, he’s been surpassed by both Boruto and the Shinju in power.

Boruto fans are also weighing in on this reveal. One wrote on X, “If we don’t have Ikemoto, I don’t think we will have at least 5 characters for Boruto in the climax. Kishimoto is literally going to become a soul reaper.”

“Thank God Ike was there or else Kishi would have been known as the most heartless author,” joined someone else.

“That means they probably have something VERY BIG planned for him in the future, something that can change the story perhaps?” suggested another user about Code.

“Ikemoto say ‘we better give them development first before killing ’em’,” commented one fan.

Kishimoto and Ikemoto will give a full interview on August 25, which means we’ll learn more intriguing details about the manga’s plot and the creators’ writing processes.

