Blue Lock: The Movie ending and post-credits scenes explained

What better way to relieve the wait between seasons than a fully-fledged film? Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi takes the football anime to the big screen, and this is everything that goes down in the conclusion.

One of the biggest sports anime going, Blue Lock has had a meteoric rise over the course of one season. The anime show, about players locked into a strict football camp with the opportunity to represent Japan on the line, translates Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura perfectly, capturing all the intensity and drama.

For Episode Nagi, the perspective changes from Yoichi Isagi to Seishirō Nagi, another prodigy who has a very different approach to the sport. The story largely goes back over the first season, running through various rivalries across the remaining players. (You can check out our Blue Lock: The Movie review for what we think.)

Article continues after ad

The final scenes tease what’s coming next for the franchise, so here’s a full breakdown of Blue Lock: The Movie’s closing moments. (Warning: spoilers ahead, of course.)

Article continues after ad

Blue Lock: The Movie ending explained

Blue Lock: The Movie ends with Nagi and the other recruits finding out the programme has changed. Instead of facing each other for an opportunity to represent Japan, the Blue Lock footballers now get to face the Japanese national under-20s for a chance to replace the entire side.

So, 11 players from Blue Lock against Japan’s existing side. If Nagi, Isagi, and the other hopefuls lose, the entire training camp is shut down, and so does their opportunity to be among the best of the best.

Article continues after ad

It’s the same conclusion as the first season, but now we understand more of the dynamics at play. Nagi has betrayed Mikage, and Tsurugi is more than ready to continue proving everyone wrong. Alas, we switch back to Isagi’s perpsective in Season 2, but the eliminations are going to be even harder to watch.

Does Blue Lock: The Movie have a post-credits scene?

Blue Lock: the Movie has two post-credits scenes, so wait through all the credits before leaving.

Article continues after ad

One occurs midway through, another arrives right at the end.

Blue Lock: the Movie post-credits scenes explained

In the first Blue Lock: The Movie post-credits scene, The Blue Lock XI are preparing for their big match against Japan’s under-20s squad. There’s a timejump of 50 days, and Ego, the coordinator of the camp, is giving them a pep talk.

Article continues after ad

Mikage, stuck on the bench, offers some words of encouragement to Nagi before he walks out of the players tunnel, ready for the game that will define his career. Then, we get a tease for Season 2.

The second post-credits scene tells us the match has gone into extra time, and Mikage looks on, worried. Two other players, Yukimiya Kenyu, Karasu Tabito, Otoya Eita, and Kurona Ranze, show up behind him, suggesting that when the time is right, Mikage should make a move against Nagi.

Mikage echoes their sentiment, making it clear he’s not out of Blue Lock yet, so still has a chance. Then, the film ends properly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi is in cinemas now. Check out our upcoming anime list and guides to Tower of God Season 2 and Oshi no Ko Season 2 for releases you should keep your eye on.