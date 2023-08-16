Blue Lock movie gets release window and first trailer

The much-awaited Blue Lock anime movie, titled Episode Nagi, has got its first teaser trailer and a release window.

After Haikyu’s success, Blue Lock became another sports-centered anime to blow viewers’ minds. It became so popular that its manga also started to see growth in its sales. In fact, by June 2023, the Blue Lock manga surpassed the numbers of some of the legendary manga series, including Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. In short, it became one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

It’s no doubt that Season 1 of the sports-themed anime series became a super-duper hit among the community. So, it’s no wonder that the studio didn’t take long to announce the second season. However, along with the announcement of Season 2, fans across the globe were overjoyed to hear the news of the first-ever movie set in the universe.

When will the Blue Lock movie get released?

Blue Lock Nagi Movie will get released sometime in Spring 2024. However, the confirmed release date is yet to be revealed.

The title of the film, Episode Nagi, confirms it will focus majorly on the gifted football player Nagi as he starts his new journey with the Blue Lock. In the anime’s first season, we saw Yorichi Isagi as the main character, but now things will revolve around Nagi as he struggles to prove himself as a potent football player in the academy.

Shunsuke Ishikawa will be seen reprising his directorial duties at 8bit, with Muneyuki Kaneshiro showcasing his supervision skills. As the studio that animated the first season will produce the film, fans don’t have to worry about any massive changes in the animation quality (which is obviously good news).

The 30-second teaser doesn’t reveal much, but it does give us a good look at the primary character, Nagi, flaunting his grey hair. If you want to take a look at the animation quality and the main characters of the film, here’s the official trailer:

