Blue Lock chapter 229: Release date, time & spoilers

The Blue Lock manga is coming after one week with chapter 229, and here, we have all the details about its release date, time, and early spoilers.

In the previous chapter, even though Ichigo strategized to prevent Barou from making a goal, he failed in his motives. Barou successfully earned a goal without passing the ball to any player of his team.

Along with Ichigo, Michael Kaiser was also trying to stop Barou, but despite their thousands of attempts, they couldn’t stop him from reaching the goal.

Well, now, as everyone was amazed to see how smartly Barou played and tied the game at the end of the previous chapter, every fan is curiously waiting to see what happens next.

Blue Lock chapter 229: Release date and time

Blue Lock chapter 229 will be released on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, on Kodansha’s weekly magazine app in the US.

Fans residing in other parts of the World can enjoy reading it on other digital platforms such as Reader Store and Apple iBooks. Well, if you are concerned regarding the timings of the chapter in your region, you can rely on us and follow the below schedule:

7:00am PDT

9:00am CDT

10:00am EDT

3:00pm BST

4:00pm European Time

7:30pm Indian Time

10:00pm Philippine Time

Blue Lock chapter 229 spoilers reveal Snuffy’s past

Blue Lock chapter 229 is titled Underdog. After the terrific goal by Barou, Snuffy was left surprised. The next panel then takes us to Snuffy, who enters an apartment only to find his old partner Mick’s lifeless body. He then remembers the time when Mick told him that he was the best who was chosen by God.

Snuffy also remembers the time when they were chosen as a combo by their coach. Initially, the duo insulted each other for their appearances. However, they soon realized their worth when they actually earned several goals during their first match. Snuffy and Mick continued dominating every match together, ending up dreaming of becoming the best soccer players.

The next panel then shows the downfall of Snuffy and Mick, as they were not able to perform well last season. Seeing the situation, Snuffy suggested that they could start over from the very beginning by playing with low-ranked teams. Mick criticized him by saying that they are the best and they should always aim to play with the big teams.

Snuffy explains how fast the football World keeps changing. He also says that newcomers are coming to the world of soccer and becoming stars overnight, and vice versa has happened to them. Mick humiliates him and says that he will be the same and will not give up on his dream so easily. The chapter then concludes by bringing us back to the present, where we see Snuffy hugging his dead friend and crying.

