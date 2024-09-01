Hidden gem anime movie with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score just dropped on Netflix

Netflix has just made the first additions for September 2024, and among them is an anime movie that shouldn’t be missed.

Blue Giant came out in 2023 to little fanfare. Being non-franchise related and coming from lesser-known filmmakers, the jazz-themed anime movie received only a limited release in October of that year across America and Britain.

A pity, because it’s an excellent film, and if you’re one of the many who didn’t see it then, now you have the perfect chance. Blue Giant is on Netflix as of September 1, 2024 for subscribers in the US.

The story focuses on Dai Miyamoto, a high-schooler who becomes obsessed with learning saxophone after hearing some jazz. He eventually moves to Tokyo to pursue his musical career, and even though early performances don’t go well, he becomes increasingly determined.

Blue Giant is based on the manga by Shinichi Ishizuka, which is now in its fourth installment covering Dai’s life and evolution in the music trade. NUT handled the film adaptation, directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa.

It’s a high profile production for NUT, whose only previous feature was Saga of Tanya the Evil: The Movie from 2019. Yuzuru has considerable acumen in the industry, directing Death Parade, Mob Psycho 100 and many more.

They definitely did something right on Blue Giant, since it managed to score 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and now American residents can find out why with a standard Netflix subscription.

The platform’s selection of anime has become formidable in recent years, thanks to additions like this and further investment in the industry.

Netflix has The One Piece, an anime reboot of Eiichiro Oda’s manga, on the way, and several exclusives, such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Terminator Zero. Now, Blue Giant makes a strong selection all the better. Keep our upcoming anime guide handy for other releases you should know about.