Sorry, 2023’s best Netflix show probably isn’t returning any time soon

It’s been revealed that one of Netflix’s best original shows of 2023 won’t be returning to our screens soon, with another two years to go before we see more episodes.

Heavily influenced by the best anime, Blue Eye Samurai gradually accrued a strong viewership upon premiering in 2023 thanks to stunning animation and strong writing. Taking place during 17th century Japan, it follows the titular female samurai on her quest for revenge against men who abused her in childhood.

The TV show was created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, and all eight episodes were directed by Jane Wu. It sounds like Wu will be returning, as she commented on the timeline for when we’ll see the quasi-anime show back on the platform.

“We’re in panic mode right now because we still have a schedule and we still have a budget, and we’re trying to get all that to talk to each other,” she told Collider. “We’re in the beginnings of production and getting it started, and everything else is in the planning stages.”

According to her, the “fondest hope” is we see Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 in 2026, adding everyone would like to get it out “as soon as possible”. Great animation takes time, and ultimately the process has to come first so no corners are cut.

The first season had the benefit of being curve-ball, an original production that just slipped onto our dashes one day amid incredibly strong reviews. Blue Eye Samurai then grew in the exact right way, through people talking about how good it is.

In an age where shows are cancelled regularly by streaming services, we should be glad we’re getting more at all. Have a look at our list of upcoming anime for what to look forward to in the interim – Dandadan and Lazarus are particularly worth keeping an eye on.