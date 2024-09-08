Blue Exorcist is officially on hiatus – here’s when the manga returns

After some uncertainty, Blue Exorcist has officially been put on hiatus due to the creator’s recovery from an unspecified illness.

Debuting in 2009, Blue Exorcist has long been a hugely popular Shonen series. Centered on the literal son of Satan, Rin Okumura, the manga tells of his gradual ascent in exorcism, to eventually take down the dark lord, who wants to rise again.

So far, we’ve had three seasons of a hit anime show based on the property, and Kazue Kato’s manga continues going strong on a monthly basis. She’s taking a break at the minute though, due to some health issues.

Article continues after ad

Kazue shared the news on X/Twitter, stating that she’s been getting treatment for an unspecified illness that required surgery. Progress has gone well, thankfully, but she needs some time post-operation to get fully back on her feet.

For some time she’d managed to balance Blue Exorcist with hospital appointments and medical care, but now she needs a genuine period of relaxation. The manga, which has been absent from Shonen Jump magazine since August, comes back November 4, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Like any story that’s been running for a number of years, Blue Exorcist has taken breaks here and there. Those have gotten more noticeable in recent years, suggesting perhaps Kazue has been dealing with the condition for a little while. Whatever the case, it seems they’re on the road to a full recovery now.

This is actually perfect timing, because Season 4 premieres in October, following Season 3’s climax in March of this year. Since the third season covered the Shimane Illuminate Arc, we’re now firmly heading into the Exorcist Exam Arc.

Article continues after ad

One of the best upcoming anime of the fall and winter lineups, Blue Exorcist is having a big year – long may it continue once Kazue is rested up and fully back on her feet.