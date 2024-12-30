Bleach unveils true form of Ichigo’s blade in teaser for Thousand-Year Blood War’s final episodes

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 finished airing last weekend with a one-hour special, but a teaser was released right after the end of the episode, previewing the fourth and final part.

In the video, we can clearly see Ichigo’s Zanpakuto, Zangetsu, in its true form. It comprises a large blade and a shorter one, bringing together his powers as both a Shinigami and a Quincy.

TYBW Part 4 is officially titled The Calamity, but no release window has been announced so far.

Fans are expecting it to debut in 2025, but it could be released at a later date. It is likely to stream on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (worldwide), like the previous part.

Bleach TYBW Part 4 to get a lot of original content

Tite Kubo, the author of the original Bleach manga, has stated in an interview that he couldn’t say much about the final part, but the fact that he couldn’t say much should be seen as significant in itself.

He added that fans will notice differences from the original story when watching the anime, and teased that entire episodes would feature brand-new content in the upcoming part.

When we look at how many chapters are left, it makes sense. Part 1 adapted 62 chapters, Part 2 covered 67 chapters, and Part 3 adapted 52 chapters. Part 4 will pick up from Chapter 661, so there are only 25 chapters left.

With less content, studio Pierrot seemingly chose to introduce new events to the story. Anime fans are not usually fond of “filler content”, but they will have to wait and see what the producers have in mind. Original content that adds something to the story is usually well-received among the community.

The last season will feature the long-awaited final battle between Ichigo and the Quincy King, Yhwach. Unfortunately, Yhwach’s voice actor still won’t be able to say “Bankai”.

Kubo previously teased that he could write a sequel to the original manga, but so far nothing new has been announced.

While waiting for a release window, check out what to watch in 2025 or 2024 that might be worth a shot.

