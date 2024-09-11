New Bleach TYBW tease causes comparisons to Jujutsu Kaisen, and not in a good way

The new Bleach TYBW Part 3 clip gives us a mesmerizing look at Ichibei’s fight against Yhwach, inviting comparisons to a key moment in Jujutsu Kaisen.

To say Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming anime of 2024 would be an understatement. The penultimate installment of Tite Kubo’s long-running franchise, the anime show is taking us right up to the end of the Shinigami’s war against the Quincy.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for the series to premiere on October 6, 2024. But before we get to see Ichigo and his allies in their full glory, we get a small glimpse with the new clip.

The video shows Royal Guard Ichibei Hyosube unleashing his Shikai’s special ability – Futen Taisatsuryō – upon Yhwach. It’s a gorgeous scene, made all the more intense by the monochromatic art, haunting background score, and sleek animation, and viewers can’t get enough of it.

But somehow the scene has managed to spark controversy among both Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen fan bases. The appearance of Ichibei’s technique has some Jujutsu Kaisen fans comparing it to Sukuna’s Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine. Some are even accusing Tite Kubo’s series of having copied it from Gege Akutami’s manga.

However, Bleach fans are quick to point out that Bleach was released years before Jujutsu Kaisen came into existence. Ichibei unleashes Futen Taisatsuryō in Bleach Chapter 610, which was first released in 2014, four years before Jujutsu Kaisen’s release in 2018.

So, there’s no way Ichibei’s technique was copied from Sukuna. But the other way around is possible. Even if Malevolent Shrine wasn’t copied, it still could’ve been inspired by Futen Taisatsuryō, especially since Akutami has confessed to be a fan of Kubo’s work.

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

But the feud still continues, with each fandom throwing shade at the other. One X user commented, “Who else was thinking about domain expansion?”

“That bald guy copied Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine. Bleach is ripping off JJK now, that’s crazy,” wrote another, and got several fiery replies from other viewers.

One said, “Bleach manga ended less than 2 years before JJK manga started and Domain Expansions are inspired by the Bankai from Bleach. Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine is inspired by the bald guy’s shrine technique.”

“This scene came out in the manga before JJK even started lmao. It was from 2014 lol. They are yapping without the facts,” added another.

Such feuds are common in anime fandoms, so we don't need to take it seriously.