Bleach creator was called out by Shonen Jump for how he treated editor

Bleach creator admits he didn’t let anyone influence his story, not even his editor during the serialization.

Bleach manga ended in 2012 but it still remains one of the most beloved series of all time. The anime is adapting the final arc after over ten years of hiatus. As the creator of Bleach, Tite Kubo kept a tight grip on his story.

It’s common in Shonen Jump for editors to make suggestions and work with the author to change the plot according to what readers usually prefer. However, Kubo reveals he never let his editor interfere with the story.

Article continues after ad

In an interview with Japanese idol and popular YouTuber Daisuke Sakuma, Tite Kubo shares, “Well, I’m the type of writer who doesn’t really have meetings with my editor.”

Continuing further, Kubo explains, “I mean, when I was serializing, my editor would come to pick up the manuscript once it was done. I’d tell them, ‘Next week, it’ll go like this,’ and then they’d leave.”

Article continues after ad

Sakuma asks if the editor just accepted that and Kubo responds, “It’s more like… [laughs] I didn’t give them any other choice.” He further adds, “As long as the editor keeps me motivated, that’s enough.”

Article continues after ad

Kubo also reveals how his editor-in-chief from Shonen Jump called him out for treating his editor, “There’s that party, and when I’d go with my editor from back then, the editor-in-chief would say, ‘You only think of this guy as the manuscript pickup guy, don’t you?”

Since the original interview is in Japanese a Bleach account shares the translation on Twitter/X. One fan writes, “So he really already had the whole story and ending down in his head. The fact that the editors don’t even intervene means this is 100% his story and no one else influenced it. That’s the kinda author that already sees how his own series will end.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We already know he’s not flawless but overall he writes his own story. if you really follow Kubo’s manga and are open to discovering literature, lifeforms, astrology, ancient legends, etc, his story connects. yes, the subtle layering requires thought and logic but it’s fun,” adds another.

For more top anime choices, check out our lists of the best short anime, highly anticipated upcoming anime in 2024, most underrated anime of 2023, and best Shonen anime like One Piece.