Black Butler Season 4: Release window, trailer and more

Black Butler is back after a long hiatus – so, here’s everything you need to know about Season 4, including its release window, trailer, and more.

It’s been over six years since Black Butler released any new content. But the wait will be over soon for fans of the anime, as it was confirmed earlier this year that Season 4 was finally on its way.

With the Public School arc confirmed for 2024, key information including the release window, trailer and visuals have now been released.

So, if you can’t wait to see Ciel and Sebastian back on the screen, here is everything you need to know about Black Butler Season 4.

Black Butler Season 4 release window

Black Butler Season 4 will air in Japan in April 2024.

On December 13, 2023, the news came that the latest TV anime adaptation of Yana Toboso’s Black Butler manga will return for Spring 2024.

Alongside this release date, the anime’s official Twitter page also poster a visual of Ciel Phantomhive, commemorating his birthday.

Black Butler Season 4 plot

The upcoming season of Black Butler will cover the Public School Arc.

Set in a 19th-century version of England’s gritty underworld, the plot revolves around a butler called Sebastian Michaelis and his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive.

One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria informing him that several students from a top public school have gone missing. This includes a royal called Derrick. Prompted by the letter, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate the school to get to the bottom of the mystery. But what happened to these students?

Black Butler Season 4 cast and crew

There’s been some changes to the cast and crew for Season 4. Although, you’ll be glad to know that Daisuke Ono and Maaya Sakamoto are reprising their roles as main characters Sebastian Michaelis and Ceil Phantomhive.

While the rest of the cast hasn’t been revealed. The crew is as follows:

Director: Kenjirou Okada

Series Composition: Hiroyuki Yoshino

Character Design: Yumi Shimizu

Music: Ryou Kawasaki

Studio: CloverWorks

Just like all other Black Butler seasons, you’ll be able to enjoy this brand new TV series on Crunchyroll in April 2024.

Is there a trailer for Black Butler Season 4?

Crunchyroll released the official trailer for Black Butler: Public School Arc in September 2023. You can check it out below:

While the trailer is comprised only of key visuals, it introduces you to the four prefects at Weston College that will play a huge role in the upcoming season. This absurdly powerful student council consists of Edgar Redmond, Lawrence Bluewer, Gregory Violet and Herman Greenhill.

It’s time for Ceil to go to school and solve a mystery along the way. So, are you excited to see Black Butler make its big comeback?

