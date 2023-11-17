The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom isn’t shy about revealing their often insane, sometimes far-fetched and occasionally shocking theories. Here are three of the most mind-blowing ones.

Considered one of the best shonen anime series of all time, Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen won fans over with its cocktail of dark fantasy, horror, and loveable characters when it first debuted in 2021.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a teenager, who enters the hidden world of Jujutsu Sorcerers and cursed spirits. It’s soaring popularity gained the series an active online fan base eager to engage in discussion, art and cosplay. But that’s not all – these die-hard fans have also come up with some wild ideas of their own.

So, what are Sukun’s true motives? And could Yuji Itadori’s mysterious bloodline be key? These are three mind-blowing Jujutsu Kaisen fan theories that could actually be true.

3 mind-blowing Jujutsu Kaisen fan theories

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular modern-day anime, with twists, turns and a complicated plot. But one of the best parts about the series is its unresolved mysteries. So, here are three of our favorite fan theories ranked in no particular order.

1. Yuji Itadori is a descendant of Ryomen Sukuna

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most exciting mysteries is how an ordinary human, Yuji Itadori, is able to host powerful sorcerer Ryomen Sukuna, despite having no cursed energy or techniques himself.

While the anime hasn’t confirmed or denied that Sukuna and Itadori are related, Itadori’s family history is shrouded in mystery. This has led some fans to speculate that Yuji Itadori could be a descendant of Sukuna.

But why? Let’s go back to Chapter 2 of the manga. In the manga, Gojo and Sukuna emphasize just how impressive Itadori’s ability to suppress the King of Curses (after eating his finger) is. Therefore, it’s not something an ordinary human, let alone someone without cursed energy, can do.

There are two ways that fans have proposed Sukuna and Itadori are related. The first is that they are the same people, because of how similar Sukuna’s soul looks to Idatori (although this could just be an illustration choice).

The second is that Sukuna could have had a twin brother. The significance of twins is stated multiple times throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series, as seen with Maki and Mai. Although it’s confirmed that Sukuna had no children, the theory goes that if his twin brother did, then Itadori could be a distant descendant. What does this mean? Basically, that his bloodline renders him compatible with Sukuna as a vessel.

2. Megumi is destined for the dark side

Jujutsu Kaisen is famous for the binary nature of its symbolism. This led some fans to theorize that Megumi is linked to Itadori in the same way that Geto is tied to Gojo. Meaning that if Itadori is the good to the evil that surrounds him, then its possible that Megumi could fall to the dark side.

Slight spoiler alert! Skip this paragraph if you’re not up to date with the manga.

Sukuna’s interest in Megumi is well-known, and so is Megumi’s tragic backstory. Which is why its easy to see how Megumi could fall to the darkness around him, instead of resisting it like how Itadori does.

The Culling Game Arc is one of the most exciting story arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen and sees Sukuna taking over Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Over the series we see Sukuna break Megumi’s soul in the cruelest way possible until he surrenders his body to the King of Curses.

3. Kenjaku created Itadori to be Sukuna’s vessel

Anyone who has watched Jujutsu Kaisen knows that Yuji Itadori’s superhuman physical abilities defy explanation in the usual shonen protagonist fashion. For someone with no cursed energy, he shouldn’t be as strong as he is. So, what happened?

Let’s first backtrack to the evil sorcerer Kenjaku. He’s an ancient sorcerer, who is possibly even older than Sukuna himself, who has managed to survive so long using an innate body swapping cursed technique. Essentially, he is capable of replacing a person’s brain with his own, allowing him to completely control their bodies (including their cursed techniques), leaving behind only a scar on their forehead.

In flashbacks, fans discovered that Kenjaku possessed both Noritoshi Kamo (an infamous evil Jujutsu sorcerer) and Yuji’s mother, Kaori. This discovery gave rise to an interesting fan theory: that Yuji Itadori is a cursed womb painting and Kenjaku’s son.

To understand this theory, let’s first examine the curse womb paintings officially introduced in the series—the three brothers Eso, Kechizu, and Choso.

In the anime, when Itadori fights Choso in a subway station, Choso can clearly sense a strange feeling of kinship between them. This on its own doesn’t mean much. However, (again, a slight spoiler), Chapter 143 of the manga reveals that Yuji Itadori’s mother, Kaori, bears the same scars on her forehead as Kenjaku’s other possessed bodies.

What does this mean? Body stealing ancient sorcerer possessed Yuji’s mother, had a child with a mortal human, and therefore created a cursed womb painting capable of serving as Sukuna’s vessel.

Now, only one question remains: what is Kenjaku’s overall plan? Some speculate that he could want to revive Sukuna for a Jujutsu Sorcerer’s match of the ages and others believe that he simply wants to create a new world order.

With Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen currently airing and the manga still incomplete, one thing is for certain: only time will tell.

