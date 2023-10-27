10 best English dubbed anime of all time

To dub or not to dub, that is the question. And we have an answer! Here are 10 of the best English dubbed anime of all time.

When it comes to the age-old dub vs sub debate, anime fans often fall firmly into either camp. However, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this question.

With some series hitting the right notes in Japanese and others maintaining their charm in English, it’s safe to say that it’s all about personal preference.

Article continues after ad

We’ve watched countless series and handpicked the best English dubbed for you to watch. So, here are our top 10 English dubbed anime of all time:

Article continues after ad

Top 10 English-dubbed anime of all time

If you’re searching for English-dubbed anime to watch, look no further. Prepare for hours of entertainment with these top 10 picks.

1. Death Note

It goes without saying that Death Note deserves the number one spot.

This iconic 2006 anime remains a beloved classic for many fans, which could be why the English dubbed version is (almost) just as good as the original. Featuring seasoned voice actor Brian Drummond as Ryuk (also known for playing Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z), you can immerse yourself in Death Note’s intricate cat-and-mouse game between Light and L without stopping to read the subtitles.

Article continues after ad

Although some fans argue that the emotional scenes hit harder in Japanese, the English dub still does justice to the story. Plus, we’ve also heard that other international dubbed versions are of an equal high-quality – which adds an extra bonus point for Death Note.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

2. Vinland Saga

The English dubbed version of Vinland Saga simply makes more sense. Set in 11th-century Northern Europe, the English dub works so well because the characters are Vikings and Englishmen. In other words, it seems more natural for Thorfinn, King Cnut, and the rest of the cast to speak in English.

Article continues after ad

Sure, there are few (very few) instances where things get lost in translation, but it’s nothing that you’ll notice. So feel free to enjoy this Viking adventure in a language of your choice (however, our vote goes to the English-dubbed version).

Available to watch: Netflix

Article continues after ad

3. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is another series that comes into its own in English. Taking place in the fictional country of Amestris, which is inspired by Industrial Revolution-era Germany, the English voices just make sense.

Article continues after ad

The dub cast also brought their A-game, and it paid off. Many fans complain that emotional moments get lost with a dubbed voice cast. However, from pain to love, every ounce of emotion is perfectly captured in this dub.

Even the minor characters are memorable for this reason. The comedic moments in English hit just as hard as the heart-breaking ones, thanks to the top-tier work of the voice actors.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

4. Bleach

Bleach works in any language. It’s just that good. But it lands a spot on this list because Johnny Yong Bosch (from the Power Ranger franchise) as 15-year-old main character Ichigo Kurosaki is reason enough to watch the dubbed version.

Article continues after ad

So join Ichigo and Rukia (a shinigami, aka death god) as they solve mysteries and rescue their family and friends from soul-eating spirits.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is streaming on Crunchyroll now, with the second cour due to be released soon.

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

5. Naruto

Naruto is so popular worldwide that it can be enjoyed in any language. However, we personally think that the English-dub cast is the best.

Article continues after ad

Naruto’s voice actress, Maile Flanagan (known as Terry Perry in Lab Rats), knocks this one out of the park, leaving the audience wondering if Naruto was supposed to be American after all (don’t worry, we know he’s not).

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Funimation and Hulu

6. Dragon Ball Z

This one is a controversial choice. However, in our opinion, Dragon Ball Z is undoubtedly better in English. The English voice actors were cast for an action series, and they fit the characters like a glove.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Dragon Ball universe is beloved by fans worldwide. And with several dubbed versions available in multiple languages, the only debate about Dragon Ball Z is over which dub is the best.

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

Article continues after ad

7. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

From the brilliant Mappa studios, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of the newer entries on our list and an anime masterpiece. While the original cast is slightly better, the English voice cast delivers fantastic performances that help to enhance the story.

William C. Stephans (who portrayed Rude in the Final Fantasy remake) as grizzled edgerunner Maine and Alex Cazares (known for playing Suika Kannonji in Naruto) as Rebecca steal the show. With the English voice cast capturing the highs, lows and suspense woven throughout the story, it’s safe to say that this dub is a must-watch for those craving a gritty adventure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Netflix

8. Attack On Titan

Attack On Titan is yet another controversial entry to this list. Yes, the original Japanese version is better. However, it’s such a dialogue driven story that an English dub is a top choice for anyone who doesn’t want to be pulled out of the action.

In a world engulfed in a whirlwind of violence, it’s difficult to take on all the intricacies woven into the story if you’re reading subtitles. Since the dub cast nails the sense of urgency and despair that defines the series (after all, who wouldn’t be terrified of gigantic, human-eating titans?), watching it in English enables fans to immerse themselves into all the elements of the story without distraction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

9. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia needs no introduction. This popular series has taken the anime world by storm. But is it worth watching in English? Enter this super-powered world and meet Deku (a hero born without powers) as he begins at a prestigious hero school. Although the story takes place in Musutafu, a fictional city in Japan, this is another anime where the language spoken by the cast doesn’t really impact the storyline.

Article continues after ad

My Hero Academia bridges the gap between drama and comedy, and the English cast captures every emotional moment. Laugh, cry and hope with the characters in the dubbed version, and join Deku on his epic adventures with the dubbed version – we promise it won’t disappoint (unless you’re firmly in the sub camp).

Article continues after ad

Available to watch: Crunchyroll

10. Howl’s Moving Castle

You might expect more Studio Ghibli films to be on this list (and many do qualify). However, Howl’s Moving Castle is in a league of its own.

Article continues after ad

With a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Billy Crystal and Lauren Bacall, it’s no wonder that the English cast is considered one of the best anime dubs of all time. Some say that it’s even better than the original Japanese. So whether you agree or not, it’s a delightful watch no matter your language preference or location.

Available to watch: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video (depending on location)

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it. Our take on the top 10 English dubbed anime of all time. Remember, the sub vs dub debate will always rage on. But in the end, it’s about enjoying the anime in a way that suits your taste.

Article continues after ad

Happy dubbing (or subbing)!

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Article continues after ad

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Beginner’s guide to anime: Shonen, genres & more explained | 10 best horror anime series to watch this Halloween | One Punch Man Season 3: Everything we know | Dragon Ball Daima: Everything we know

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.