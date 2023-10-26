Top 5 best anime for kids to watch

The vibrant and diverse anime universe has something that appeals to everyone, including kids – so, these are the top five shows and movies they should watch.

Navigating this vast world to find the perfect series for your kids to watch can be overwhelming. But don’t worry! Whether they’re a wide-eyed adventurer or moody teen, there’s an anime out there for any age.

To simplify your search, we’ve handpicked a list of the top five anime for kids that promise to be a perfect mix of entertainment, humor, and valuable life lessons.

These carefully curated selections are also perfect for family viewing, ensuring that everyone – from the youngest to oldest – can join in on the fun.

Top 5 anime for kids to watch

Get ready to be transported to another, much-more colorful world for hours of fun with these five picks.

1. Pokémon

The Pokemon Company

Our list kicks off with a timeless classic that almost everyone has heard of. Based on the best-selling video games, the beloved Pokémon franchise has been enjoyed for generations. And for good reason.

The series follows Ash Ketchum, a young trainer of magical creatures known as Pokémon, and his adorable companion Pikachu. Watch your kids grow with them as Ash embarks on a journey like no other. Throughout the series he travels through the vast Pokémon universe in his quest to become a Pokémon master, make new friends, and face new challenges in every episode.

Filled with adventure, action and comedy, Pokémon is a fantastic starting point for young children that are just starting out with anime (and parents that want an air of nostalgia). Plus, with card games, video games and even a live-action movie, the fun never has to stop with this beloved series.

Age range: 5+

Where to watch: Pokémon TV

2. Doraemon

IMDB

Doraemon is another beloved classic that children have enjoyed for generations.

Meet Nobita Nobi, a kind-hearted but lazy and academically challenged schoolboy. His life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Doraemon, an earless cat-like time-traveling robot from the 22nd century, sent by his grandson to help him lead a better life.

If your kid loves time travel, pets, and wholesome family adventures, then this is the anime for them. With episodes that often blend comedy with moral lessons, prompting children to learn values such as integrity and courage, parents can relax while their kids enjoy this entertaining and educational series.

Age range: 7+

Where to watch: The Doraemon movies are available on Netflix, with additional TV episodes available on Disney Plus

3. Ponyo

Studio Ghibli

Next on our list is Ponyo, the perfect introduction to the Studio Ghibli world for kids (and adults) to enjoy.

Studio Ghibli is known for its visually stunning animations and heart-pulling emotional scores, and Ponyo is no exception.

The story follows a goldfish princess named Ponyo who longs to become a human after befriending a boy named Sosuke. But don’t worry, this is where The Little Mermaid comparisons end. Watch as her determination to live on the surface sets off a series of magical adventures and challenges that endanger Sosuke’s village and change her world forever.

This vibrant animation is a real treat for the eyes. Plus, with its memorable characters, Ponyo provides a heart-warming experience for all ages.

Age range: 5+

Where to watch: Ponyo is available for a UK viewers on Netflix and for US viewers on Amazon Prime Video

4. Little Witch Academia

IMDB

This series, which first began airing in 2017, is one of the newer entries to our list. But if you or your children enjoy magical adventures, then look no further, because Little Witch Academia is the series for you.

It started life as an anime series adaptation of the 2013 film of the same name. But it’s now so much more than that. Set at the prestigious Luna Nova Magical Academy (a school for young girls training to become witches) follow Akko Kagari on her adventures as she strives to overcome her non-magical background and become a witch with the help of a powerful relic.

Reminiscent of beloved childhood classics like The Worst Witch, it offers a charming blend of fantasy and friendship that your little one will love.

Age range: 7+

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Spirited Away

Studio Ghibli

The final entry on our list (and needing no introduction) is the award-winning fantasy film from Studio Ghibli, Spirited Away – which can be enjoyed on Netflix. Without too many spoilers, it follows the story of Chihiro Ogino, a ten-year-old girl who enters the world of kami – which are a type of spirit in Japanese Shinto folklore. Experience this emotional rollercoaster as she’s forced to work in a bathhouse to save her parents and return to the human world.

Often regarded as one of the greatest films of all time. Spirited Away combines its captivating storyline with breathtaking animation and a memorable score to create a film that will stay with you forever.

Although, while it is suitable for both adults and children, it’s important to be aware that it contains mild suspense and horror which could prove too intense for younger age groups.

Age range: 10+

Where to watch: Available on Netflix for UK viewers and Amazon Prime Video for the US

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.