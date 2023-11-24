It’s every Otaku’s dream to get lost in a world filled with anime and manga. So from Paris to Tokyo, here are the best anime experiences for globe-trotting anime fans.

Anime is a global phenomenon, with Tokyo as the Mecca of Otaku culture. So, it’s no wonder that there are plenty of experiences for you to get your anime and manga fix around the world.

Whether you’re an anime superfan or someone with a passing interest, there are a variety of experiences out there for you to enjoy, including cute cafes and even anime theme parks.

Just like the world of anime, the attractions out there are as colorful as they are varied. So, lets take a look at the ten best anime experiences around the world.

10 best anime experiences around the world

Over the past few decades, anime and manga have cemented their place in global pop culture. Although it’s only been in recent years that it’s really taken off as a mainstream interest, many anime-themed attractions have popped up around the world. So, let’s take a look at ten of the best ones.

1. The Studio Ghibli Museum

It’s time to embrace your inner child at Tokyo’s Studio Ghibli Museum.

Dedicated to all your favorite classics like Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away, this multi-story museum contains everything a Studio Ghibli fan’s heart desires. Here, you can delve into the mechanics of the anime world and immerse yourself into the artistry of all of Hayao Miyazaki’s works for a once-in-a-lifetime anime experience.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

2. Hello Kitty Grand Café

Are you looking for something that’s a little more kawaii? Then look no further, because Sanrio’s Hello Kitty Cafe is an experience you don’t want to miss.

Sanrio’s Hello Kitty cafes have cropped up around the world, including two locations in Las Vegas and a new branch in Brighton, England. However, California’s Hello Kitty Grand Café one of the most well-known versions in the world.

Offering a super-cute menu with cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats, along with a side of Hello Kitty merchandise, this experience is an Instagram-perfect experience for any fans of the Hello Kitty franchise.

Location: Irvine, California (Although, there could be a pop-up version closer to you)

3. Soupa Saiyan

Do you know what’s better than Asian-fusion cuisine? A Dragon Ball Z-themed noodle bar, of course.

Florida is known for producing the weird and wonderful, including its Dragon Ball Z-themed Soupa Saiyan restaurant. The restaurant offers DBZ-inspired dishes, like their Vegeta Rian Bowl, that customers can tuck into while surrounded by life-sized statues, from games, and even figurines.

So, if you love Dragon Ball and noodles (let’s be honest, who here doesn’t?), then this is the perfect pit stop for you.

Location: Orlando, Florida

4. London Anime & Gaming Con

Our next stop takes us all the way to London for the highly-rated Anime & Gaming Con.

Taking place twice a year, once in February and once in August, you can take a strategic shopping trip to Soho to see how many hidden anime gems you can spot, before heading to your final destination: the London Anime & Gaming Con.

With stage events, merchandise, cosplay, and gaming tournaments, this is Europe’s biggest anime event and one that’s not to be missed.

Location: London, England

5. Nijigen no Mori Theme Park

Nijigen no Mori Theme Park is the biggest anime and manga-inspired amusement park in the world.

Located on Awaji Island, this huge theme park combines everything your Otaku heart desires, including Takeshi’s Castle inspire obstacle courses, a Naruto-themed Hidden Leaf Village complete with a replicate of Hokage Rock, a Godzilla zipline ride, and outdoor RPG Dragon Quest attractions.

Located: Osaka, Japan

6. Hi-Score Club

With custom anime-themed artwork covering the walls, and a cocktail menu that features drinks like Master Roshi and Bebop, Phoenix’s Hi-Score Club is the perfect place for an Otaku night out.

This lounge bar is all about good games and good vibes. First intended to be a Japanese-themed arcade, it evolved into the iconic bar named we know and love today.

Filled with amenities from Japanese pop culture, the drink menu includes sake bombs and Japanese whiskey, while popular series like Cowboy Bebop play on the TVs, so you have something to watch if you’re not feeling the conversation.

Location: Phoenix, USA

7. Manga Café V2

Known as a corner of Japan in the middle of Paris, you can immerse yourself in anime culture in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

Filled with video games, merchandise and (of course) manga, this unique café dates back to the late 1970s and offers an impressive library of content to consume, alongside an anime-themed restaurant with drinks and bento.

Location: Paris, France

8. Suginami Animation Museum

If you haven’t realised it already, Tokyo is the ultimate destination for anime fans. And the Suginami Animation Museum is perfect for anyone who wants to know more about the history of anime.

Although it’s contained over a single floor, it houses hit anime dated all the way back to 1917, as well as providing opportunities for you to give voice animation a go or draw your own animations.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

9. Animate Cafe

Food and anime go hand-in-hand, so if you find yourself in Seoul Korea, you should check out the Animate Cafe.

With themes revolving around your favorite series, including Spy x Family, it’s Korea’s most popular destination for anime fans. The cafe has special drinks dedicated to a chosen anime theme, limited merch, and a small selection of anime-related foods to try.

Although it’s important to note that because this is a theme cafe, it’s always based on one special “anime of the moment”, so it’s best if you check ahead to make sure you don’t miss out on your favorite.

Location: Seoul, Korea

10. Pokémon Café

Finally on our list is the world’s first-ever official Pokémon Cafe. With a specially developed menu based on the beloved franchise, you can finally immerse yourself in the world of Pokémon.

Since it’s so popular, this attraction is reservation only, but it’s easy enough to book yourself a slot online. The menu offers a few staples like Everybody’s Favorite Pikachu Plate! and Eevee’s Have-it-all Meal, and special appearances from Pokémon characters every single day.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

While Japan holds the best anime-themed attractions in the world, there are a few other options out there for those who don’t want to travel all the way over to the land of the rising run. So, whether you’re into gaming lounges to cute cafes, there’s something for Otakus everywhere.

