Berserk is returning with a new manga chapter and it’s dropping really soon

Berserk fans have been waiting a long time for Chapter 379 to drop, and it seems they will finally be able to read it next month.

Since Kentaro Miura died in 2021, Berserk has been written by his assistant, Koji Mori, at Miura’s studio (Studio Gaga).

The last chapter written by Miura was Chapter 364, but the following chapters have been based on Miura’s note and what he had told his assistants (especially Mori) about his plans for the story.

As expected, the news was met with mixed reception. Some fans have argued there’s no point continuing to serialize Berserk if Miura isn’t the one writing it anymore, while others are still enjoying the story. However, it’s important to remember that any decision regarding the story needs the approval of Miura’s family and what they think honors his legacy.

When is Berserk returning?

Chapter 379 is set for release on February 14, 2025, but it’s subject to change.

Young Animal, the magazine in which the story is serialized, will be published later today and will likely confirm this date. However, the schedule for the next chapters isn’t totally clear.

Since Miura’s death, the series has been going through many hiatuses. It could be said it is now serialized in “blocks”: some chapters are out, then it goes on hiatus, and then the series returns once again.

This irregular schedule may leave fans confused, as the breaks are not usually announced with any return date

However, these breaks are probably taken to ensure the story is following the outline Miura had given, and it might also need to go through the approval of his family (who now owns the right to his works) and other parties involved.

