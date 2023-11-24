Bartender: Glass of God: Premiere window, trailer & more

Cocktails, an empathic bartender, and anime – what more could you want? Here are all the details we have so far about the upcoming anime Bartender: Glass of God.

Based on Araki Joh’s popular 2004-2011 manga, the upcoming anime series isn’t Bartender’s first soiree onto the small screen. The series was first adapted into a critically acclaimed anime back in 2006, followed by a 2011 TV drama.

Much to the delight of fans, after a 17-year hiatus, the anime series is getting a sequel called Bartender: Glass of God, once again returning fans to the prodigy bartender Ryu Sasakura and his delicious cocktails.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, what do we know about the series? Let’s take a look at the release window, cast and crew, trailer, and more.

Bartender: Glass of God release window

Bartender: Glass of God is slated for an April 2024 release.

On September 19, alongside a 70-second preview clip, it was announced that Bartender: Glass of God would debut in April 2024.

Bartender: Glass of God plot

Adapted from Araki Joh and Kenji Nagatomo’s Bartender manga, the story once again follows genius mixologist Ryu Sasakura who works at Eden Hall, a bar hidden in the backstreets of Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Article continues after ad

Following the premise of the previous series and the manga, customers plagued by various troubles all wander into the bar where Ryu makes them the perfect drink to solve their problems. And this time, the stakes are even higher, because Ryu claims to be able to make a mysterious drink, the “Glass of God”.

Article continues after ad

Who’s in the cast?

The cast and crew for the sequel look different from the original. Produced by Liber Entertainment, Ryōichi Kuraya – the director behind Tsugumomo – takes the helm for this new series. Well-established screenwriter Mariko Kunisawa is writing the screenplay. Crunchyroll has acquired the streaming license, so fans from all around the world can enjoy the series together.

Article continues after ad

The announced cast is as follows:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Terashima Takuma as Sasakura Ryuu

Nanjou Yoshino as Kurushima Miwa

Shiraishi Ryouko as Kinjou Yuri

Furukawa Makoto as Kelvin Chen

Shiraishi Haruka as Higuchi Yukari

Matsui Eriko as Karakami Kyouko

Is there a trailer for Bartender: Glass of God?

On September 19, 2023, Studio Liber released the official trailer for Bartender: Glass of God.

Featuring the series’ main character, Sasakura Ryo, the trailer revisits the mysterious Eden Hall and the unbelievable cocktails that launched the series into critical acclaim.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for the April 2024 release date, the original 2006 anime adaptation Bartender is also available on Crunchyroll. So, why don’t you check it out today?

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen. And thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription. There’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.