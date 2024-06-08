Massive Netflix anime crossover beats Godzilla Minus One right after release

Netflix just premiered Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura, the hard-hitting combat sports anime crossover, and the mini-series has shot up the service’s charts, leapfrogging some major releases.

Featuring the stars of two iconic sports anime, Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura is the heavyweight bout of crossovers. In one corner, you have Baki the Grappler, who specializes in no holds barred cage fighting, and in the other stands Kengan Ashura, a modern day gladiator.

Whoever wins, we’re the real victors in the anime movie. Since coming out on June 6, 2024, the hour-long special has garnered viewers at a rapid pace. According to Flixpatrol, in under two days, Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura climbed right up the service’s Top Ten list, slotting in comfortably at number two worldwide.

The most notable opponent that’s been knocked back as a result is Godzilla Minus One. The Oscar-winning monster film’s arrival on Netflix — and streaming in general, for that matter — was highly anticipated, spurring a wave of first time and repeat watches.

That’s now in third place, with thriller Colors of Evil: Red in fourth. The top dog at the moment is Under Paris, a slightly shlocky Jaws-riff about a shark in the River Seine. Viewership for the new movie is almost double that of Baki Hanma Vs Kengan Ashura and Godzilla Minus One.

Clearly this means our two professional fighters should scrap with Godzilla next. Then, introduce a shark, preferably in a European city where sharks definitely aren’t supposed to be. Netflix would be rolling in the viewers.

This crossover project provides a good stopgap for both franchises. Baki Hanma Season 3’s status is currently undetermined, whereas Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 arrives sometime in August 2024. Just as any great MMA combatants do, everyone is staying fight ready for whatever’s coming.

