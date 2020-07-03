Avatar: The Last Airbender intro gets an epic Game of Thrones twist

An Avatar fan recreated The Last Airbender's intro in the style of Game of Thrones' iconic opening sequence. The epic VFX project re-imagines the Nickelodeon animation like you've never seen before.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005. Viewers from around the world connected with its story about a monk named Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

The show's intro has become iconic in its own right, and is a staple of pop culture. A talented VFX artist took the segment and brought it to life using Game of Thrones' mind-blowing opening sequence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1EnW4kn1kg

Avatar re-imagined in the style of Game of Thrones

The video was posted on Reddit, and went viral with over 4.1k likes at the time of writing. While the project was re-discovered on June 2, the jaw-dropping creation was originally made back in 2015 by creator 'Ramsey VFX Shows.'

The artist meticulously re-imagined Avatar's 2D animated intro into the style of Game of Thrones iconic opening which made its debut in 2011 on HBO. The YouTube video opens up showing the Southern Water Tribe, before panning to the Air Temples and the Nomads' spiraling towers in the sky.

In the story, the massive city of Ba Sing Se is the center of the Earth Kingdom. The incredible clip brings the massive location to life by showing its lower, middle, and upper rings rising up from the ground. The fan intro then pans to the great Northern Water Tribe, and their ice wall defenses.

Finally, the epic recreation moves to the Fire Nation, which is tucked away between mountains and surrounded by volcanic islands in the West. The video truly brings the animation's map to life, and gives viewers a true scale and scope of how detailed the world actually is.

Despite ending in 2008, Avatar has found a renewed explosion in popularity after Netflix added the HD version of the show in June. Old fans and newcomers have been re-discovering the Nickelodeon animation all over again.

Those in love with Aang's adventure are in luck, as the streaming service also announced they have plans to bring The Last Airbender to life in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.