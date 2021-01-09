Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters all the elements as Kyoshi 

Kyoshi was one of many Avatars who preceded Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender and her story inspired many fans, including a talented cosplayer who created an incredible outfit and transformed into her.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is all about the trials and tribulations of Aang and his friends. However, he has a long line of predecessors who shared his powers and had a duty to restore peace and balance to the world.

Kyoshi was one of them. She lived several hundreds of years earlier and was succeeded by Roku, the immediate predecessor to Aang. Described as a tall and powerful woman, she overcame a difficult childhood before being recognized as an Avatar in her teenage years.

Throughout the series, she made several appearances in flashbacks and visions. She’s also recognized as the founder of the Kyoshi Warriors, an order of female warriors whose sole purpose is to protect her homeland, Kyoshi Island.

Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, is a popular choice among cosplayers. However, a cosplayer named cosmic.reys.cosplay decided to break the mold and dress up as Kyoshi instead.

Read more: Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer leads Fire Nation as Azula

“Only justice will bring peace,” she said. “Proud to share with you Avatar Kyoshi, who I fell in love with after reading her novels by @yeebookauthor! The Rise of Kyoshi and the Shadow of Kyoshi are epic reads that give Kyoshi such a compelling backstory! This cosplay was so much fun to put together!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇰🇷🇺🇸 (@cosmic.reys.cosplay)

It has some parallels to a traditional Kyoshi Warrior cosplay. For example, the earrings, facepaint, fans, make-up, and green robe are more or less the same. However, the biggest difference lies in the headpiece, which is larger and more pronounced than her subordinates.

More importantly, though, it looks flawless. The attention to detail is second to none, and the added after-effects in her eyes are a nice touch as well. It resembles how Kyoshi looks in her Avatar State.

All in all, it’s an incredible piece that has been described as everything from “so good” to “amazing.” Cosmic Reys deserves all the praise, and her fans are looking forward to what’s in store next.