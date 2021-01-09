Logo
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer masters all the elements as Kyoshi 

Published: 9/Jan/2021 7:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Cosplay
Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Kyoshi was one of many Avatars who preceded Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender and her story inspired many fans, including a talented cosplayer who created an incredible outfit and transformed into her.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is all about the trials and tribulations of Aang and his friends. However, he has a long line of predecessors who shared his powers and had a duty to restore peace and balance to the world.

Kyoshi was one of them. She lived several hundreds of years earlier and was succeeded by Roku, the immediate predecessor to Aang. Described as a tall and powerful woman, she overcame a difficult childhood before being recognized as an Avatar in her teenage years.

Throughout the series, she made several appearances in flashbacks and visions. She’s also recognized as the founder of the Kyoshi Warriors, an order of female warriors whose sole purpose is to protect her homeland, Kyoshi Island.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Kyoshi Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Avatar Kyoshi was tough as nails, but learnt from her mistakes.

Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, is a popular choice among cosplayers. However, a cosplayer named cosmic.reys.cosplay decided to break the mold and dress up as Kyoshi instead.

“Only justice will bring peace,” she said. “Proud to share with you Avatar Kyoshi, who I fell in love with after reading her novels by @yeebookauthor! The Rise of Kyoshi and the Shadow of Kyoshi are epic reads that give Kyoshi such a compelling backstory! This cosplay was so much fun to put together!”

It has some parallels to a traditional Kyoshi Warrior cosplay. For example, the earrings, facepaint, fans, make-up, and green robe are more or less the same. However, the biggest difference lies in the headpiece, which is larger and more pronounced than her subordinates.

More importantly, though, it looks flawless. The attention to detail is second to none, and the added after-effects in her eyes are a nice touch as well. It resembles how Kyoshi looks in her Avatar State.

All in all, it’s an incredible piece that has been described as everything from “so good” to “amazing.” Cosmic Reys deserves all the praise, and her fans are looking forward to what’s in store next.

Demon Slayer cosplayer steals hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji 

Published: 8/Jan/2021 20:50

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Demon Slayer's Mitsuri next to cosplayer.
Ufotable / Instagram: @bananya_cos, @kimminra

Demon Slayer

A Demon Slayer cosplayer shared their incredible take on Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Pillar. It’s so good, it looks as though the character has really come to life.

Demon Slayer was the breakout anime of 2019, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. In January, the series’ first film, Mugen Train, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the groundbreaking story by bringing one of its most popular characters, Mitsuri Kanroji, to life. The artist’s stunning transformation into the Love Pillar will steal fans’ hearts.

Screenshot of Mitsuri Love Pillar in Demon Slayer anime.
Ufotable / Crunchyroll
The pink-haired swordsmen is the Love Pillar in the 2019 anime.

Demon Slayer cosplayer’s epic Love Pillar take

In the story, the world’s strongest swordsmen belong to the Demon Slayer Corps. Its strongest warriors are called Pillars who are able to unleash incredible powers by controlling their breathing. One of those is the popular character Mitsuri Kanroji.

Cosplayer Danya ‘bananya_cos‘ Bananya made waves on social media after sharing her insanely accurate recreation of the anime heroine. Photographer ‘kimminra‘ captured the artist posing in the fierce warrior’s signature attire.

Danya perfectly mimicked Kanroji’s signature Demon Slayer corps outfit, which consists of a white open-chested blouse and a black uniform which sits on top of it. She also nailed her iconic twin ponytail pink hair with the help of a wig by ‘kokorushi.cosplay‘.

In another shot posted to her Instagram, Bananya faithfully recreated a scene from the show by wielding Mitsuri’s iconic katana. The cosplayer looks so much like the Love Pillar, it’s almost as if she has slashed her way out of the screen and into real life.

Demon Slayer originally made its manga debut in 2016, however it became an absolute cultural phenomena four years later after its anime adaptation by studio Ufotable. The series has continued to explode into popularity with Mugen Train dominating at the Japanese box office.

The pivotal movie bridges the gap between Season 1 and 2 of the anime, and will make its North American release sometime in 2021. Those looking to see what all the hype is about can catch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.