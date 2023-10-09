Attack on Titan will make anime history with Eren Yeager interview

Who isn’t fond of Eren Yeager, the antagonist turned protagonist from the legendary animanga series Attack on Titan? Well, the anime character will again create history by appearing in an interview ahead of the final saga.

Attack on Titan has always impressed the community with its sensational masterpiece narrative, soundtracks, and, of course, well-written characters. Even though every character from the Attack on Titan (AoT) universe has their own fan-following, the one character who can give goosebumps to every viewer is none other than the main protagonist/antagonist, Eren Yeager.

After a long wait, we are finally approaching the release of the final part of AoT that will reveal Eren’s fate. He is a character who has turned into an entity that wants to destroy everything for the sake of his loved ones. Basically, the innocent Eren has undergone a giant transformation and wants to eradicate the majority of the population.

You must have heard intriguing news revolving around the franchise before, but we are sure you haven’t come across something like we are about to tell you.

Attack on Titan’s Eren Yaeger to be interviewed by Japan’s local broadcast channel

A recent post on social media revealed that Eren Yaeger will be interviewed by Japan’s NHK “Professional Work Style” on October 23, 2023, at 11:45pm JST. Initially, every fan wondered if it was an interview with the character’s voice actor as it made sense. However, this time, it will not be the voice actor but the anime character who will be interviewed.

It would be the first time an anime character will be interviewed, and that’s why every fan is really excited about it. Several fans commented that they believe the interview will not involve an AI of Eren but a real person portraying the character. A One Piece fan also commented that they want someone from Eiichiro Oda’s created universe to be interviewed after Eren.

NHK has also revealed that as the saga will end after some days, the whole point of this interview is to have a chat with the main character, Eren, and some of the other AoT characters, including Levi, Armin, Mikasa, and more.

As Eren is moving on a path of Genocide, it’s understandable if the character is interviewed about his vision or how far he is willing to go to achieve his goal. We can only speculate things until the official interview comes out.

