Beloved Attack on Titan voice actor joins One Piece cast

One Piece Episode 1113 is highly anticipated among fans as it will feature an exciting battle, and a beloved Attack on Titan star will voice one new character.

One Piece Episode 1113 is titled ‘Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy!’. The episode will feature Garp and the SWORD members arriving at Hachinosu to rescue Koby. Koby failed to arrest Boa Hancock due to Blackbeard’s intrusion.

He captured the young Marine and made him a prisoner in his base. However, Garp refuses to give up on his student. What follows is an all-out battle against the Marines and one of the most powerful pirate crews in the New World.

Fans will witness Garp’s full power for the first time as he fights Kuzan and the other members of the Blackbeard Pirates. The upcoming episode will also introduce a SWORD member, Kujaku. She will be voiced by Marina Inoue, the voice of Armin from Attack on Titan.

Marina is also popular for being the voice behind Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Mai Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen, and several other characters.

Kujaku is a Marine Rear Admiral and the granddaughter of Marine Vice Admiral Tsuru. She has the powers of Muchi Muchi no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit. It allows her to use whips to command anything she lashes, including objects. She is one of the SWORD members who joined Garp to rescue Koby.

However, she doesn’t play a major part in the rescue since Garp was fighting the powerful opponents by himself. Although Kujaku has been briefly introduced in Episode 1090, she will finally make her proper debut in Episode 1113.

