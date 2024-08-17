Attack on Titan announces surprise movie coming very soon, but don’t get too excited

Attack on Titan is coming to theatres to commemorate The Final Chapters releasing on home media, but you’ll need to be living in Japan for now.

Attack on Titan has been finished for almost a year at this point, but we’re still reeling from the ending. One of the best anime of the 2010s, Eren Yaeger’s war against the evil Titans had us enraptured for years, leading to an emotional conclusion (if a little drawn out).

Since the last episodes, the Part 4 of Season 4, are arriving on Blu-ray in a special Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters set, a new movie is coming to theatres. It’s a compilation film, known as The Last Attack.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack arrives on Friday, November 8, 2024, three days after the one year anniversary of seeing it all on television. Sadly, it’s exclusive to Japanese cinemas for the time-being.

The announcement comes with a trailer, demonstrating some of the incredible scenes from those last episodes. Lots of fire and titans, and members of the Survey Corps being pushed to their limits.

The Last Attack is just under two-and-a-half hours long, making it a strong evening or afternoon out at the cinema. It arrives at a point where anime is riding high at the box office. Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle and Gundam Seed Freedom are among the highest-grossing movies of the year in Japan.

Besides them, we’ve had Blue Lock: The Movie – Episode Nagi and Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training as well, both of which got wide releases as well. The latter was a compilation film also, though Demon Slayer has done them since the second season.

MAPPA clearly sees there’s still excitement in Attack on Titan and decided to double down on the big finale. The franchise’s overall popularity would suggest we get a global rollout at some stage, but that remains to be seen.

