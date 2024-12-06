Attack on Titan: The Last Attack coming to cinemas in 2025, but there’s a catch

Attack on Titan has one more surprise in store for its worldwide legion of fans.

When the widely beloved franchise wrapped in its two-part outing, it was met with praise from critics and fans alike.

The final four episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 were recut and combined into an omnibus film, a two-and-a-half hour long epic titled Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, whose theatrical release was announced in summer of 2024, and set for a November 8, 2024 release.

Following Mikasa, Armin, and Levi as they attempt to thwart Eren’s genocidal final plan, Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK is far closer to director Yuichiro Hayashi’s original plan for the finale as a singular theatrical experience.

The initial announcement of the film drew fan excitement, but its 2024 theatrical distribution was limited to Japan. Fans worldwide now have a lot more to celebrate, thanks to a new update from Crunchyroll.

The Titans are invading a theater near you… maybe

At CCXP in Brazil, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK will be released worldwide in early 2025. The exact date hasn’t been released, but it’s a welcome bit of news for the series’ global fan base now that both the manga and the anime have since concluded. That said, there’s still a slight catch for some worldwide fans of the series, one of the best anime of the era.

According to Crunchyroll’s release, Attack on Titan: THE FINAL ATTACK is set to release to Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A release in additional, select Latin American countries will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned as the concrete release date, new territories, and other details are released, and here’s how to catch up on the series before its epic theatrical release hits theaters (hopefully) near you.

