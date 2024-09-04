Attack on Titan studio remaking underrated ’90s anime

Popular anime Attack on Titan studio, WIT is remaking an underrated ’90s anime, and we have the first trailer.

WIT Studio, popular for making the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, is already working on the One Piece anime remake, which is adapting the first saga of the manga. However, the studio is not done with anime reboots yet as they have announced another reboot.

Yaiba, a Shonen manga by Gosho Aoyama, was serialized from 1988 to 1993 while the anime aired from 1993 to 1994. Gosho Aoyama is also popular for creating Detective Conan.

Yaiba centers around Yaiba Kurogane, who wants to become a samurai and trains hard with his father. His struggles truly begin when he arrives in Japan and has to deal with a new civilized reality, having several dangerous adventures that make him stronger every day.

Takahiro Hasui (Mob Psycho III director) will be directing the anime remake at WIT Studio, with a series composition by Toko Machida (Kemono Michi: Rise Up). Additionally, character designs and chief animation direction by Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100) and music by Yutaka Yamada (VINLAND SAGA) and Yoshiaki Dewa (Hell’s Paradise).

“I’m looking forward to this one. I really enjoyed the 1993 anime, so I want to see what they do with Kenyū Densetsu Yaiba,” writes one fan.

Another adds, “WTH, every anime that I wanted to watch when I was a kid is coming back with a remake! Thank you, anime gods.”

“The first thing that struck me when I watched the YAIBA teaser PV was how the animation was exactly the same as it was back then, or rather, how it was the character designs of Aoyama-sensei from way back then (tears). I can’t wait to see Okita-kun with those same drawings,” shares one more.

