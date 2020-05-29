Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer gives first look at humanity's final battle

MAPPA have finally dropped the official trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4, as fans of the series prepare themselves for the final chapters in the legendary anime's tale.

Attack on Titan's anime adaption first launched in 2013, and since then it has become one of the most popular and revered shows, following the story of Eren Yeager and his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, whose lives were changed forever when Titans breached the walls of their hometown and wreaked havoc, eventually devouring Erin's mother in one of the most harrowing moments.

Since then, fans have followed the story of the trio as they joined the Scout Regiment, determined to take down these monsters once and for all, and explore the world beyond the walls which they have been unable to explore for centuries. With the final portion of the epic story set to launch this year, new animators MAPPA have dropped the Season 4 trailer, but be warned, the video and the remainder of this article does include spoilers for Season 3 and 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlNpRThS9t8

The end of Season 3 saw the lives of the main characters flipped upside, as they learned that those who lived within the walls were not the last of the human race who had survived the onslaught of Titans, but instead were exiled to the island on which they live by the Nation of Marley, who were afraid of the Subjects of Ymir, born with the ability to transform into Titans.

The Season 4 trailer shows the aftermath of their discovery, as the Scout Regiment and the Subjects of Ymir apparently wage war on those who had forced their kind to retreat behind the walls centuries earlier in what is likely to be their final battle to learn the truth and finally escape the confinement they have lived in for generations. Alongside the trailer, MAPPA also released a new image, showing Eren in his Titan form towering over Reiner Braun, the Armored Titan who breached the gate of Wall Maria.

Attack on Titan author Hajime Isayama confirmed that Attack on Titan would be animated until the end, and thanked former animator WIT Studio for all their work over the last 20 years, and hoped that the final season would help fans and the team at MAPPA make "wonderful memories" with him again.

Despite concerns that Attack on Titan Season 4 could be delayed due to the ongoing situation that is affecting the world, the final chapter of the epic story is still set to launch in Fall 2020, meaning fans don't have too long to wait.