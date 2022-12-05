Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3, the final installment of the anime, is dropping soon – so here’s everything we know so far, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Attack on Titan has been one of the most influential animes of recent years, so its upcoming conclusion is obviously a very big deal. Despite the fact that the final season has been stretched into three parts over almost three years, fans are still on the edge of their seats.

The anime, which first began as a take of the remnants of humanity fighting off giant monstrous titans, has taken many a twist and turn since it first came out in 2013, and its finale is set to be the most gut-wrenching chapter yet.

The manga’s ending by Hajime Isayama has already been an impactful event. So, obviously, there’s a lot of anticipation for the anime’s final installment, along with many questions, so here’s everything we know so far about Attack on Titan’s closing number.

Anime seasons have a habit of not dropping their exact release dates until right before it premieres, so so far the only information we have is that Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 will drop in 2023.

We can only hope that it will be early 2023, but since the anime’s studio, MAPPA Studio, is currently rather busy with Chainsaw Man, we could be waiting a bit longer.

Naturally, there may also be differences in premiere dates depending on the viewer’s country, as an international release may take longer.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

While no official trailer has been released, a short promotional clip is available to view on YouTube, and you can check it out below:

A promotional image was also released for the final installment of the show, which depicts our heroes fighting against our old titan hero, Eren Yeager:

Crunchyroll

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 cast: Who is starring in the next season?

While Attack on Titan characters like to drop like flies, we do have confirmed roles in the final season, at least for the Japanese dub.

For the main cast, Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marina Inoue will be reprising their roles as Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert respectively.

And for the major supporting cast, Hiroshi Kamiya will voice Levi Ackerman, Kishou Taniyama will play Jean Kirstein, and Yoshimasa Hosoya will return as Reiner Braun.

As for major crew members, this final season will be directed by Jun Shishido and Yuichiro Hayashi.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 plot: What will happen next season?

According to the show and manga’s official plot, Attack on Titan “is set in a world where humanity is forced to live in cities surrounded by three enormous walls that protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids referred to as Titans; the story follows Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother.”

The final season has become a very different story from what it first was, as Eren has now seemingly become the villain of the story. After discovering that he has titan powers, and learning about the history and origin of the giant beasts, he has now vowed destruction against any humans who oppose him.

Now, the people of Paradis and Marley must put their differences aside in order to survive the Rumbling, which was set in motion by Eren in Season 4 Part 2.

Fans can expect many twists in these final few episodes, and saying that the finale will be incredibly emotional is putting things very lightly.

Attack on Titan is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.