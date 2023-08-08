Aniplex Online Fest 2023 date & anime lineup revealed

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 is soon returning with its long, highly anticipated anime series lineup. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Since 2020, Aniplex has held a yearly online festival that delivers news and announcements for popular and upcoming anime titles alongside live performances from fantastic musical guests.

The event is highly anticipated among anime fans as they learn more about the upcoming series, most of which they have been waiting for a long time. The event will be held online and in person on the scheduled date, featuring over 20 works.

Article continues after ad

Aniplex has recently announced the date and anime lineup for this year’s fest. Delve deeper to find out more about the Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

The highly anticipated Aniplex Online Fest 2023 will be held on September 10. Aniplex usually holds the fest around September, which is the same year this as well. The event will be held at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo, Japan.

Aniplex has also confirmed that the event will be streamed in both English and Japanese. This interesting event will be streamed live on Aniplex’s official YouTube channel at 12 pm JST. You can find your time zone below:

Article continues after ad

8:00am PT

9:00am MST

10:00am CT

11:00am EST

4:00pm BST

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm IST

Check out the official announcement trailer:

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 anime lineup

The anime lineup of Aniplex Online Fest 2023 includes:

Blue Exorcist

Black Butler

Solo Leveling

My New Boss Is Goofy

ATRI: My Dear Moments

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

The Elusive Samurai

Delico’s Nursery

Heat the Pig Liver

Hypnosis Mic-Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store

Demon Lord 2099

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Rurouni Kenshin

UniteUp!

The musical performers and guests of the fest

YouTube

Taiiku Okazaki, KANA-BOON ft Yuho Kitazawa, Shoko Nakagawa, Shoko Nakagawa, and Philosophy Dance will be performing musical acts. Additionally, DJ Kazu, comprehensive MC Naoki Yoshida, and Sally Amagi will jazz up the event.

Aniplex also revealed the names of the voice actors who will be appearing as guests at the event: Hikaru AkaoTakeo OtsukaKaito IshikawaNobuhiko Okamoto Natsumi KawaidaTomori KusunokiReiji KawashimaChiaki KobayashiSoma Saito (Narrator)Yurika KuboRie TakahashiAsami SetoGenta NakamuraTaito BanKotaro NishiyamaJun FukuyamaAsaki YuikawaTakuma Terashima.

Article continues after ad

Click Here for more information on the Aniplex Online Fest 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Shinjuku scene | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | One Piece Episode 1072 | One Piece Gear 5 anime schedule | One Piece Gear 5 reaction | One Piece Gear 5 explained | Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo’s trauma | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | One Piece chapter 1090 | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gear 6

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.