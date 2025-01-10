Alexa Bliss reveals her own WWE Netflix surprise with major Sakamoto Days role

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss revealed her own Netflix surprise, confirming she will star in the hit anime series Sakamoto Days.

Alexis Cabrera, known best under her WWE moniker Alexa Bliss, is a former WWE Women’s Champion. Bliss has not competed or appeared in the WWE since the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View event in 2023, wherein she could not defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship.

She then took a leave of absence to give birth to her daughter and is still yet to return despite fans eager to see her back in the ring once again.

Amid rumors and speculation as to when Bliss will finally make her return to the WWE, she confirmed an exciting new voice-acting role.

WWE star surprises Netflix fans with Sakamoto Days anime role

On January 10, Netflix unveiled a final trailer for their upcoming anime series, Sakamoto Days. Just hours after the footage went live, Bliss retweeted the post on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that she is the voice behind the English dub for master assassin, Obiguro.

The former WWE star wrote, “Such an honor to voice ‘Obiguro’ in SAKAMOTO DAYS! Can’t wait for this!!!”

No stranger to voice acting roles, Bliss previously had a smaller role as the English voiceover for Netflix’s The Queen of Villians. However, her involvement in Sakamato Days is her biggest role yet and an avenue she wants to explore further in her career.

As a beloved manga series, fans have been eagerly anticipation the release of Netflix’s adaptation. Despite early concerns over the animation style and design, many are now much less weary about the adaptation.

Following her confirmation, Bliss’ supports flocked to the comments section to share their excitement and support for her casting.

One X user wrote, “Yeah, you’re gonna kill that role. I read the manga, you’re a good fit!” Another added, “I may have to watch this just because you are in it.”

WWE finally made its debut on Netflix this past Monday, its flagship series RAW beating out Squid Game Season 2 and more during its debut episode.

Filled with plenty of surprises including an appearance from The Rock, John Cena and even the Undertaker, Alexa Bliss’s voice acting announcement is yet another WWE Netflix surprise to round out the week.

Excited to hear Alexa Bliss in Sakamoto Days? Here is everything you need to know about the release schedule for each episode.