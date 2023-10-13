Akira Toriyama breaks silence on Dragon Ball Daima anime series

As announced during this year’s NYCC, the Dragon Ball franchise is getting a new series, Daima – so here’s what creator Akira Toriyama has to say about it.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, with several spin-offs and movies under its belt. The franchise gathered attention on the New York Comic Con stage as it unveiled a new canon anime.

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest anime adaptation, and series creator Akira Toriyama shares a message about it. The story revolves around Goku and Kaiōshin as they turn into kids by a demon. They work together to find a way to become adults again.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although the series doesn’t have an official release date yet, NYCC confirmed that it will drop in Fall 2024. The series also revealed its first trailer. Delve deeper to find out what Akira Toriyama has to say about the upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime series.

Akira Toriyama’s message about Dragon Ball Daima

Akira Toriyama shares his message upcoming Dragon Ball Daima anime series and also talks about its plot.

The Dragon Ball creator shares, “Hello, I’m Akira Toriyama. I’m currently working on a new Dragon Ball. The title is Dragon Ball Daima. Daima is a made-up term… [which] in English would be something like Evil. Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time.

“I came up with the story and settings as well as a lot of the designs. I’m actually putting a lot more into this than usual. “Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the Dragon Ball Daima trailer features, Goku and his friends appear considerably different in this upcoming anime series. Everyone has been transformed into children. Now, it will be up to our heroes to undo the curse that caused this shift, and Toriyama promises that their journey will reveal mysteries of the Dragon Ball Universe.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

You can catch up with the Dragon Ball series and movies on Crunchyroll.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.