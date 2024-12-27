5 big questions Dandadan Season 2 needs to answer

If you hear wailing and moaning, it’s (probably) not a yokai; it’s more than likely a Dandadan fan who just finished Season 1.

Yes, Dandadan’s anime has wrapped up for the year, and we won’t be getting any new episodes until July 2025. What makes this news even more devastating is that the show ended on not one but two massive cliffhangers, and we’ve got more than a few questions about where anime is heading.

So, to fill the time while waiting for news on the second season, we thought we’d list the biggest questions we want answered when Dandadan returns.

Oh, and a quick note: we know could read the manga to find out what happened, but this article is for anime fans only, so we won’t be revealing any spoilers in this list and spoiling anyone’s fun.

What’s going on in Jiji’s village?

Netflix

When the gang arrived in Daija Town, it seemed like a pretty idyllic place to live. The town is built on an inactive volcano, so there are hot springs to enjoy, breathtaking vistas to take in, and the streets were lovely and quiet… actually, they were probably a little bit too quiet.

In fact, it was soon revealed that Momo, Okarun, and Jiji were being watched by the bizarre grey-skinned inhabitants of the town. What’s going on with these strange villagers? They’re definitely as ugly as the Serpoians, but there are a few differences in their design, which suggests they’re not aliens.

Could they be ghosts? It would explain why they’re so ghoulish-looking, but they don’t seem monstrous enough to be Yokai. Also, when they confront Momo at the bathhouse, she seems to think they’re flesh and blood. So, who knows? Speaking of Momo…

How will Momo escape the bathhouse?

Netflix

When we last saw Momo, she was being attacked in the bathhouse by several creepy older men. With Jiji and Okarun distracted by the mysterious room (more on that later), it seems as though she’ll have to escape using her incredible psychic powers, but are these men just men, or are they more dangerous than they seem?

To be honest, I hope they are just regular humans and that Momo teaches them a lesson in public bath etiquette, but you never know with Dadndadan; everyone seems to have secrets. Which brings us to…

What’s the secret room in Jiji’s house?

Netflix

At the very end of Episode 212, “Let’s Go to the Cursed House”, Jiji and Okarun discover something odd. It turns out that Jiji’s house was bigger on the outside than the inside, and they quickly realized there was an entire room that had been sealed off from the rest of the house.

What makes this even stranger is that the room is filled with countless talismans, similar to the ones Momo’s grandmother used to keep Yokai out of her family home. So, what was the purpose of this room? Was it built to keep spirits out or to keep something in? It’s a terrifying thought, and honestly, I think it’s probably got something to do with Jiji’s nighttime visitor…

Who’s the yokai haunting Jiji?

Netflix

At night, Jiji is tormented by a strange yokai who seems extremely malevolent. The ghost appears as a tall, lanky, naked man with an odd smile and malicious eyes.

We don’t know what this ghoul wants or why it’s following Jiji, but its appearance is likely tied to the secret room and the hospitalization of Jiji’s parents. Here’s hoping we get some answers next season or that Momo and Okarun can deal with it the same way they dealt with Turbo Granny and Acrobatic Silky, and then Jiji can finally get some sleep.

Who has Okarun’s second kintama?

Netflix

Finally, Okarun needs to find out who’s got his second kintama. He and Momo managed to find the first one pretty quickly, but there haven’t been any clues as to where the second one is yet. Aside from Okarun wanting his family jewels back, it’s also important that the gang find it quickly because, as we saw with Aira, the ball serves as a sort of magnet for spirits and gifts spiritual awareness to those who find them, so if the gang doesn’t find it soon they’ll have to deal with more Yokai attacks.

If you're looking for something to read while you wait for Dandadan Season 2 why not read our list of the best anime movies or check out our op-ed breaking down what we think is the best Dandadan episode.