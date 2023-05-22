5 anime sequels you need to watch this Summer 2023

As we move closer to the Summer 2023 anime season, fans are ready to watch the best anime sequels lined up for the season. Here’s a list of 5 anime sequels you need to watch this summer.

With the spring season coming to an end, anime lovers all around the world are already planning to watch the summer shows.

So far, 2023 has offered some outstanding releases. There’s no shortage of terrific series coming out this year, from brand-new hits to returning favourites.

Article continues after ad

Every season this year has been a big hit, and with the line-up of anime scheduled to return this season, Summer 2023 appears to be the best yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season

Crunchyroll

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime of the decade. With the enormous success of the First Season and the Prequel Movie, fans have high expectations from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

The series’ global popularity is understandable, given its brilliantly unique art style and intriguing cast of iconic characters. The upcoming season will adapt “Gojo’s Past Arc and Shibuya Incident Arc” and will release on July 6 2023.

Article continues after ad

Bleach TYBW Part 2

Crunchyroll

Despite being one of the Shonen classics, Bleach ended halfway without adapting the final and the most intense arc, “Thousand Year Blood War.” Luckily, during the manga’s 20th anniversary in 2021, the anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW Arc was announced.

The new season covered the same characters in the original storyline with much better animation and soundtrack — which is everything fans had wished for. Bleach TYBW Part 2 is set to release in July 2023, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Horimiya: Piece

Crunchyroll

Horimiya is a popular romance manga which was adapted into anime back in 2021. Despite the beautiful animation and catchy soundtrack, the anime adaptation didn’t manage to live up to fans’ expectations. The series was 13 episodes long, yet it covered the entire story, missing most of the scenes from the manga.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The missing parts and weird pacing completely ruined the essence of the story. However, CloverWorks announced a new Horimiya anime called Horimiya: Piece, which is lined up for Summer 2023. The series is set to release in July 2023, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Article continues after ad

Bungou Stray Dogs 5th Season

Crunchyroll

This underrated Seinen series completely shocked fans with its 4th Season. The Armed Detective Agency is facing the biggest challenge so far. Furthermore, the series also covered the much-awaited backstories of Ranpo and Yosano.

Season 5 of this anime, is lined up for Summer 2023. Additionally, the upcoming season will continue as the detectives struggle to prove their innocence to the world. It will release in July 2023, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2

Crunchyroll

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, adapted from Miri Mikawa’s light novel series and illustrated by Aki. It follows the story of 15-year-old Anne Halford, who aspires to be a Silver Sugar Master like her mother. Anne travels to the capital to win first place in the Royal Candy Fair to obtain this renowned honour.

Article continues after ad

Following the success of the First Season that debuted in January 2023, studio J.C. staff announced that the anime adaptation’s second season would be released in Summer 2023. Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 is set to release in July 2023, though the official date is yet to be announced.

All of these shows can be watched on Crunchyroll.