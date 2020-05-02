Twitch streamer goes viral after finding favorite Animal Crossing villager

Twitch streamer 'FireDragon' had the most epic reaction to finally finding his favorite villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The moment was so wholesome that it went viral.

If you've played Animal Crossing since the beginning, then you'll know that not every villager is in every game – which is a blow for those with favorites from the GameCube title. Luckily though, New Horizons seems to have brought a bunch of oldies back, giving players who went without their best friend for years a chance to reunite with them again.

Many use Nook Miles Tickets to fly to random islands at a chance of finding a particular character, who they can then convince to move into their town. This exact scenario happened to Twitch streamer FireDragon, who had spent countless of them in attempt to secure his favorite from the 2002 title – and he had the best reaction when it finally paid off.

Streamer finds favorite Animal Crossing villager

On April 30, the speedrunner embarked on a long journey in order to find Bill, a jock duck character. He spent a whopping 80 Nook Tickets in the hopes of finding him, discarding many other unwanted villagers along the way. To put it into perspective, one NMT costs 2,000 Miles – meaning 80 of them amount to a massive 160,000.

After discovering the 80th island, FireDragon said "Let's go, dude!" confidently before running forward to see who he'd gotten this time. It's easy to see how eager he was to secure the bird, as he wore a yellow bill and a hat modeled after its face.

Upon spotting his favorite across the river, the streamer yelled out in surprise and began jumping up and down in his seat. "Yo! We did it! Yo, Bill! BILL!" he exclaimed, before showing his wife. "I got Bill! Yes, Bill! My favorite GameCube villager! I'm 10 years old again!"

WE DID IT!!!!!!! BILL AFTER 80 ISLANDS, MY FAVORITE GAMECUBE VILLAGER LETS GO!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tGZ4DCmqEW — FireDragon (FiFi) (@firedragon) April 30, 2020

The clip went viral on Twitter, garnering over 17.5k likes and 150k views at the time of writing. It even got posted to Reddit where it achieved 25.1k upvotes, with many captivated by how wholesome his reaction was.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, and quickly rose to become the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch title to date in just its opening weekend alone. With a whole host of content headed to the game in the future, it's easy to see why fans are so excited.