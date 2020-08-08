The Simpsons intro gets epic recreation in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

An Animal Crossing YouTuber went viral after re-creating The Simpsons' iconic intro in New Horizons. The player's incredible mashup is one of the best things you'll see today.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the world by storm after making its debut in March. The latest release in the long-running franchise introduced new features such as the ability to shape your village however you see fit using terraforming.

The new mechanic has sparked the imaginations of millions of users on social media, and one creator went viral after using the tool to bring The Simpsons to the social-simulation title. Their re-imagination of the classic cartoon's intro is the perfect crossover.

The Simpsons re-imagined in Animal Crossing

The Simpsons made its debut in 1989, and has gone on to become a juggernaut in pop culture over the last three decades. In 2020, the animation is in its 31st season. To celebrate, a player re-created the show's intro in New Horizons.

Gaming YouTuber 'Great-Bit Arcade' uploaded their mind blowing creation to their channel on July 29, and quickly went viral. The video carefully re-creates the animation's iconic intro, which follows the Simpson family throughout their town of Springfield.

The fan creatively used assets from Animal Crossing to create the town's nuclear plant, before hilariously cutting to their character writing on a chalk board in school while wearing Bart Simpson's signature outfit.

Great-Bit's video meticulously recreates every scene, from Maggie and Marge driving to Lisa playing her saxophone in school. The YouTuber even created a couch gag with the Simpson family walking in to find Tom Nook and Isabelle taking up all the space on their sofa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPtc9WB5iaw

Animal Crossing's latest release has been a major success for Nintendo. In a quarterly report posted in August, it was revealed the social simulation title has sold over 22.4 million units – making it the second highest-selling game on the console.

New Horizons' terraforming tool has encouraged players from around the world to share their creations on social media. Fans have reimagined things from Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away to Avatar: The Last Airbender using the game's new feature.