The gang plays Animal Crossing with hilarious Always Sunny recreation

A superfan of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia combined their love of the hit show with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for an incredible Paddy’s Pub recreation.

Since its release, Animal Crossing fans have been redesigning sets from movies, tv shows, and other games thanks to its seemingly endless creation tools. Now, it’s time for the hit FX comedy series to get its turn.

Redditor 'chipolthey' posted the sleek design to Animal Crossing subreddit to great success, racking up over 6,000 up-votes from fellow players.

For the most part, the design is pretty spot on with the brick wall interior, green doors, barstools, and booths. There’s no mistaking that this is a bar that has seen better days.

Even some of the wall paintings and pictures look like they were ripped directly from the show, really bringing the pub to life.

The pub even has pool and foosball tables, and dartboard just like the one in the show. Perhaps the best part, however, comes in the form of the bird manning the bar. As any Always Sunny fan knows, one of the running jokes is how Deandra ‘Dee’ Reynolds, played by Kaitlin Olson, is constantly referred to as “bird” by other characters, such as her brother Dennis.

The creator made a point to acknowledge this in their post, writing that the bar even featured Dee as an attraction.

“I really lucked out having Sandy on my island. She’s even got the tacky eyeshadow that Sweet Dee has in the earlier seasons hahaha,” the Redditor wrote in the comments.

For fans of Always Sunny, recreating the famous bar in Animal Crossing is a great way to pass the time until the next season rolls out.

Back in May, FX announced that the show had been renewed for a record-breaking fifteenth season. With it, Always Sunny will surpass The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series.