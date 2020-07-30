Pokemon player recreates Black & White 2 in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A Pokemon fan has recreated Aspertia City from Black & White 2 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It's so good, it'll give you a serious urge to dig out your old Nintendo DS and play the Gen V games.

Released in 2012, Pokemon Black and White 2 are the final paired games in Generation 5. They brought along two new forms of Kyurem, and updated features such as Hidden Grottoes, Unova Link, and Legendaries from Hoenn and Sinnoh.

Advertisement

Another difference between the original titles and the sequels is that the player starts off in Aspertia City instead of Nuvema Town. It is the only hometown in the entire series to be a fully fledged city and also to have its own Poke Center. A skilled player has brought the famed B&W2 location to the latest Animal Crossing game on the Switch, and it's certain to take you on a trip down memory lane.

Pokemon Black & White 2 comes to Animal Crossing

Reddit user 'JJKDowell' is the genius behind the cool creation, layering the iconic music from the starting town over their clip of New Horizons gameplay for that ultimate nostalgic feeling.

Advertisement

Read More: Huge Nintendo leak reveals scrapped Pokemon MMO

They start off the tour by fishing in the pond next to the player's house, before going down a path adjacent to the water to find a hidden item. Then they head to Hugh's house, who is the rival in the sequel games and the childhood best friend of your character.

Next comes the most important choice of all – which starter Pokemon do they choose? In Gen V, the three choices are Grass-type Snivy, Fire-type Tepig, or Water-type Oshawott, and the rival gets the one which is strongest against the player's pick.

JJKDowell ends up going for Snivy – a wise choice. In the games, Juniper's assistant Bianca gives the player their starter as opposed to being gifted it by the Professor.

Advertisement

This isn't the first time the two franchises have merged, showing just how much fans truly love everything Nintendo. Players have created locations from Gold & Silver, Sword & Shield, and more.

Read More: Top 5 most expensive Pokemon Trading Cards

If this has given you the urge to jump into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Wave 2 update has just come out. It added the Dream Suite, fireworks displays, and more.