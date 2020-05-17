Pokemon player brings epic Gym battles to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A creative Pokemon fan has brought the game's Gym battles to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making for an epic unofficial crossover we all wish was real.

The Pokemon Company has collaborated with Animal Crossing before: in Pocket Camp, players were able to obtain Eevee-themed clothing, accessories, and furniture for a limited time. Sadly, there's no way of sending those items across to New Horizons, which has left fans itching for an official crossover.

There have been many recreations made in the Nintendo Switch game, as players show their love for the RPG Game Freak series, and now one fan has found a way to bring Trainer battles across – though it just makes us yearn for a real collaboration even more than we did before.

Pokemon battles in New Horizons

Reddit user 'Arcanine2567' is the brain behind the operation, bringing the two series together in the most epic way. When you think about a fan re-creation, you're probably imagining some Custom Designs on a shirt, or using the game's furniture to replicate a location, but this player used floor patterns and the pathway tool to create theirs.

Pitting Generation I starters Bulbasaur and Charmander together (the Fire-type would obviously win, in every way – he's our favorite), the fight takes place outside by a waterfall for that added Gym effect. They even included some floor lights for atmosphere as well.

While it looks like a simple arrangement, it's scary to think about how many Custom Design slots it took up to create the playing field – there's horizontal and vertical lines, corners, the Pokeball in the middle, and the Pokemon themselves.

This isn't the only time players have made creations from their favorite Game Freak series: there's been Sword & Shield, Stadium, Pallet Town, and more.

It just goes to show just how much fans love the two Nintendo franchises, and how badly they wish an official crossover would happen in New Horizons – who knows, maybe it will in the future.