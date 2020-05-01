Pokemon player brings Battle Frontier to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A skilled Pokemon fan transformed their Animal Crossing: New Horizons island into the Battle Frontier from Emerald – and it looks amazing.

Pokemon Emerald is Generation III's version of Crystal, in that it added various new features to become what is basically known as the definitive version of Ruby and Sapphire. When it released in North America in 2005, it became the second highest-selling title of the year, proving just how eager fans were to jump back into the Hoenn region.

The Battle Frontier was just one of the additions the Game Boy Advance game brought, and it allowed powerful Trainers to fight each other in the post-game in order to progress through different facilities and earn Points. When Gen III returned in 2014 with Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, the fighting area was replaced with the Battle Resort.

Battle Frontier in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

'Work_In_Progress095' decided to recreate the Frontier in their game of New Horizons, and used the terraforming tool to manipulate their town's rivers and cliff tops in order to make the location.

Their island's entrance mimics the GBA title's entryway with potted plants, chairs, and stands that replicate the reception area. Stone archways are placed further up from the lobby, and lead into the actual arena.

All this is surrounded by a river in order to match the ocean in Emerald. In the GBA title, the location could only be accessed by taking the S.S. Tidal ship from Lilycove City or Slateport City after defeating the Pokemon League.

Obviously it's going to be difficult to be able to completely mimic certain buildings in Animal Crossing, so the Pokefan used the museum to replicate the Battle Arena, which is lead by Area Tycoon Greta in Emerald after beating the Factory.

They again used a stone archway for the entrance, and then planted bamboo trees around the front to add in the greenery. Stone stools act like the rocks from the 2005 title, and benches are used in place of cliffs.

Even though they've used the museum in place of the Arena, the building looks strikingly similar and is the perfect fit.

The player also added in other features from the Frontier, such as the Factory, Dome, Pike, Pyramid, and the Palace – geniously using Nook's Cranny for the latter.

Topping it all off, they brought Legendary Pokemon Groudon and Kyogre into their island by using a red monster statue and an Archelon torso – because it wouldn't be Gen III without them. Though, Rayquaza is sadly missing.

In Emerald, Rayquaza could be found atop the Sky Pillar where the player only had one chance to fight and capture the Dragon-Flying type.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven popular with many since its worldwide release on March 20 – and not just Nintendo fans.

In fact, it smashed sales records in Japan alone, shifting over six million copies in just its opening weekend alone, soaring it to the top spot of fastest-selling Switch title to date.