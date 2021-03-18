Paralyzed Animal Crossing player goes viral with unique setup that helps them play - Dexerto

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the Nintendo Switch’s biggest titles, thanks to its casual appeal and massive charm. Little do some players know, however, that it can be enjoyed by literally almost anyone – even those who are paralyzed.

Gaming while paralyzed can be quite difficult, but there are gamers who have found a way to make it work. That said, it becomes increasingly challenging when you lack motor function in your hands.

Luckily, a Redditor and YouTuber by the name ‘Biggy’ has found a solution that lets him play with both hands despite the aforementioned issues.

Taking to Reddit, the user explained that he is paralyzed from the chest down, with “significant” loss of motor function in both hands. But, thanks to an app, he’s able to play the title with his hands.

As you can see in the video, he’s able to make use of the JoyCon Droid, an app that transforms a smartphone or other device into a JoyCon – or even Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

With this at his disposal, the player is able to catch a fish just like anyone else would in-game.

“That app syncs via Bluetooth directly to the Switch console, meaning I can access all the intended functions of the game without the hassle of all the extra wires,” Biggy explained in a YouTube video. “I’m able to enjoy the game fully thanks to it.”

Many Redditors were impressed by the setup. The post quickly went viral, amassing over 56,000 upvotes and a ton of awards on the site.

“Neat! I have a genetic condition that’s gradually affecting my right hand, it’s nice to know nothing will take ac from me. Although that means I have no excuse for abandoning the seagull,” one user wrote.

“It makes me exceptionally happy when I see things like this. Life is really hard, and it just makes me emotional getting to see someone enjoy something that so many people take for granted, and that they might not have gotten to do otherwise,” another chimed in.

Hopefully, this video inspires more people to start gaming regardless of issues they may be facing physically.