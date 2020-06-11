Kiki's Delivery Service remade perfectly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Studio Ghibli’s hit movie Kiki’s Delivery Service comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in what could possibly be the cutest fan crossover you’ll ever see.

Kiki’s Delivery Service is one of Japan’s top-grossing animation movies. Winning countless awards and shifting millions of copies, it’s a classic masterpiece that everybody should watch. It follows the story of Kiki, a 13-year-old witch who ventures away from home with her cat Jiji in order to complete her training.

One thing that many Animal Crossing players love is Studio Ghibli, and we’ve seen that many times with Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. Now, a Kiki’s fan has brought the whimsical movie to the game, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Kiki’s Delivery Service in Animal Crossing

Before taking off on her adventure, viewers are given a small glimpse into the young witch’s bedroom in a scene where she asks her father if she can take his radio along with her. Reddit user ‘notjoejonas’ recreated the room in their own house in New Horizons.

The floral wallpaper they used is almost an exact replica of the one in the movie, and they nailed the bookcase and chair placements. Even the chair is there, and the books by the bedside table tie everything together perfectly for the most charming replication.

The fan even dressed their character up as Kiki for that final finishing touch, using a red bow ribbon in her hair, and wearing a purple dress with the famous brown crossbody pouch. All that seems to be missing is Jiji, though we imagine he’s prowled off on an adventure of his own.

If this has given you the itch to watch the Studio Ghibli movie, you can catch it on HBO Max in the US, or Netflix in the UK. The groundbreaking animation celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier in 2020, as new generations of kids continue to fall in love with the adorable witch.