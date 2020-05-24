How to grow blue roses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Blue roses might be the hardest flower to bloom in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as there's a very specific way of growing it. We've got everything you need to know about spawning your own.

Cross-pollinating flowers in the Animal Crossing series has always been one of the key features to making your town as beautiful as can be. Hybrids come in many different types and colors, and every player has a favorite, whether it be purple hyacinths, black lillies, or pink cosmos.

While gold roses require a specific method to spawn, they're not the hardest plant to obtain – the blue variant is. It's not as simple as just plant and wait, as there's actually a science behind it. Read on to find out how you can grow them.

How to get blue roses in New Horizons

Blue roses spawn from red roses – but it's not as simple as just planting them and waiting. First thing's first, you're going to want to get some red, white, and yellow rose bags, whether that's from Nook's Cranny if yours stocks them, buying them from Leif, or obtaining them from a friend.

Then, you'll need to plant the red and white ones in a checkerboard pattern, water them, and wait a day to see if any pink ones spawn in. Rinse and repeat until you get one.

Once you've obtained a pink rose, plant it in a checkerboard pattern with the yellow ones. You're going to want to grow some red to make a "hybrid" version, as regular ones won't produce blue.

When you've got at least two reds, plant them exactly like you did the others, water them, and wait a day. If they've not spawned a blue, continue the watering and waiting cycle until they do.

Blue roses spawn the same flower when breeding, so as long as you have two of them, you don't need to worry about making hybrid reds any more. If done correctly, you'll soon end up with an entire field of them to decorate your island with.