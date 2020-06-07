How to get Summer Solstice items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Starting June 7 through July 6, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have two special items up for grabs in celebration of the Summer & Winter Solstices in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Here's how you can get them.

Events have become a staple part of the Animal Crossing series ever since the game's release in the West in 2002. GameCube players will no doubt remember celebrating the Fireworks Show at the lake, and collecting candy from villagers on Halloween.

The traditions have been passed down from title to title, with each installment adding new seasonal festivities and holidays for fans to participate in. New Leaf added in the Summer & Winter Solstice to signify the longest and shortest days of the year, and it's something that's carried over into the Nintendo Switch game.

Advertisement

How to get New Horizons' Solstice items

The Summer Solstice happens on June 20 in real life for those who live in the Northern Hemisphere, with the Winter Solstice taking place at the same time for everyone in the Southern. It marks the longest and shortest day of the year depending on where you are in the world, and Animal Crossing is celebrating it too.

Read More: How to take the best screenshots in New Horizons

The game is diving into the festivities early by giving players access to two limited-time, special items: the Summer-solstice crown and the Winter-solstice sweater. You're able to grab both regardless of what region you're in, so there's no worry about being locked out of one.

Advertisement

In order to get the items, simply head to the Nook Stop terminal in the Resident Services building. Once there, click on Nook Shopping, then Special Goods, and click on over to the Seasonal items tab.

Once you've purchased them for 1,560 and 1,200 Bells, you'll either have to wait a day or time travel forward to tomorrow to receive them in-hand as they'll be sent to your mailbox rather than given to you right then and there. Make sure you claim them by July 6!

It is currently unclear at the time of writing whether the Nintendo Switch game will be celebrating the Solstice further as an actual all-day event like in New Leaf, but Dexerto will keep you updated as more information comes to light.