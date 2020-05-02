How to easily finish May Day hedge maze in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 'May Day' event is live, and players have a chance to secure a rare item. Here is our guide on how to finish the hedge maze quickly, and snag your exclusive reward.

New Horizons made its debut in March, and is the latest release in the Animal Crossing series. The new game sees players being whisked away to their very own island getaway.

The social simulation title runs in real time, and changes with the seasons. To celebrate the month of May, the Nintendo release is offering players an in-game event to win some goodies until the 7th. Here is everything you need to know.

How to finish the May Day hedge maze

To start the event, players need to speak with Tom Nook. Head to the Resident Services building, and the travel agent will give you a ticket which can be exchanged at the airport.

After speaking to Orville, you will be taken to the May Day Island, where you will be greeted with a challenge. Completing the hedge maze to find Rover will net you his Briefcase item.

Finishing the task is not as easy as it sounds, although we've got you covered. Here is the quickest way to reach him, while also grabbing the nine Bell vouchers which will net you 27k total.

As soon as you arrive, grab the shovel near the entrance and dig up the bush located to your left. This will give you access to the fruit, which will allow you to then dig up the tree blocking the maze.

Once inside, gather up as many resources as you can, including the axe. Once you have everything make your way to the upper left side, where you will see a tree in front of fruit.

After cutting the tree down, consume the two pieces of fruit and pick up the tree branch. Now, eat some food and head back down to the bottom left of the maze where you can break a rock to secure an iron nugget.

Then go to the lower right portion of the hedge maze where you will find a rock. Eat and destroy it, and then consume the piece of fruit in the area. Now dig up the tree, and you will get find the DIY workbench.

Players will want to build both a flimsy axe and a regular axe if they want to get all possible items on the island. Use the tools to cut down the remaining trees to get fruit.

Navigate over to the row of trees at the top, and cut through all three to find Rover, who will give you his briefcase item.

Players that want to get the most out of the event can also find up to nine Bell vouchers. Using the remaining consumables will allow you to access the rest of the island where you can find these bonus items. The prizes will be mailed to your home when you return back to your town.

Despite only releasing a month and a half ago at the time of writing, Animal Crossing has already become the fastest selling Switch title of all time, smashing the record previously held by Pokemon Sword & Shield.