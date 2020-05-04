Epic Animal Crossing build adds Final Fantasy 7's Midgar to New Horizons

To celebrate Final Fantasy VII Remake's release, a talented player has decided to merge its world with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bringing the city of Midgar into the life simulation game.

FF7R dropped on PlayStation 4 on April 10, a whopping 23 years after the original came to the PS1 in 1997. Set in a dystopian metropolis, players take on the role of a former-SOLDIER turned mercenary named Cloud Strife as he fights alongside resistance group AVALANCHE to help save the planet and overturn Shinra.

The game quickly became one of the fastest-selling PS4 titles to date, shifting over 3.5 million copies in just three days of its release. New Horizons also broke sales records after its release on March 20, selling over six million units in its opening weekend alone. One fan has merged both of these video game powerhouses, bringing Gaia's capital city Midgar into New Horizons for the ultimate crossover.

Final Fantasy 7 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Reddit user 'karurujp' is the talented fan behind the design, and took a photo of their "city" at nighttime and in the rain, making for the perfect setup for Midgar. If you've played FF7R, then you'll no doubt recognize the slum vibe they were going for by placing their setup next to a house.

The light in the window and the corrugated roof floor ties the whole thing together perfectly, while the binoculars allow the player to view the upper sectors – AKA the "plates" – from below, much like people living in the slums do.

With the clever use of a lighthouse, telephone poles, silos, oil drums, and forced perspective, the fan is able to create a scene that looks like it's come straight out of the JRPG.

They even made their character sport blonde hair like Cloud's, hold a vaulting pole in place of his massive Buster Sword, and wear custom clothing designed after his garments in-game.

Honestly, their Midgar redesign just makes us want to go and turn our PlayStation 4 on to play the game – it's that good.