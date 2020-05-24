Build-A-Bear drops cryptic hint about possible Animal Crossing collab

Popular toy maker Build-A-Bear has dropped what some are taking as a cryptic hint to a potential crossover with Nintendo to make Animal Crossing: New Horizons plushies.

We all remember being an 8-year-old and getting overly excited over being taken to Build-A-Bear to build our own plush doll. Getting to pick a softness, a scent, and a name for our new fluffy friend felt like the best feeling in the world.

While many of us have grown up and out of that phase, it's not wrong to assume that an Animal Crossing crossover would get a load of adults queuing up outside the store in the hopes of owning their favorite villager as a plush. That very thing could be happening in the future – if a cryptic tweet by the brand's official account is to be believed. Our very own Blathers doll? Sign us up!

A Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab?

On May 21, a Twitter post by '@kkmapIe' went viral, who stated that an AC crossover with the toy company would be amazing. "A build a bear x animal crossing collab would be a cultural reset," they tweeted.

The tweet caught the attention of the official Build-A-Bear account on May 22, who replied with a massive tease. "Wow! We're taking notes..." they said, alongside a bear emoji.

Wow! 🐻 We're taking notes... — buildabear (@buildabear) May 22, 2020

This sent the internet into meltdown, and the post has received over 10.5k likes at the time of writing. People responded to the cryptic message by tagging friends in excitement, and mentioning villagers they'd love to see in plushie form (we'd personally love a Beau one to cuddle at night).

It wouldn't be the first time the company has collaborated with Nintendo, so another crossover wouldn't be something to rule out. They've worked together since 2015 on Pokemon toys, and even have had a Super Mario range, starring Yoshi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, and more.