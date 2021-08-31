Animal Crossing x PUMA collaboration: release date, full collection, price

Footwear company PUMA is teaming up with Nintendo to release Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed products. From shoes to hoodies and shirts, here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated collection.

If you know anything at all about Animal Crossing, you’ll know just how hungry its fans are for anything remotely related to the game – especially when it comes to products. First, there was the ColourPop makeup launch, then the Build-A-Bear plushes, and now? Shoes!

Officially announced on August 30, players are already going wild for the collaboration, and if the previous Super Mario x PUMA collection is anything to go by, it’s bound to sell out super fast. For everything we know about the drop, including the release date, keep on reading.

Full Animal Crossing: New Horizons PUMA collection

Shoes

There are four pairs to choose from, each with its own unique design so there’s truly something for everyone here. The Suede is PUMA’s most famous shoe, with the Animal Crossing variant featuring a beige hairy suede material with a New Horizons leaf pattern on the side and a blue sole.

The Wild Rider has a more sporty look but keeps the same island-themed color scheme throughout. Best of all, it has villagers’ faces printed on the side. Next is the Future Rider which features a color block design, with the leaf printed on the back.

Lastly, there are a pair of slides themed, again, around the island leaf – not something you’d probably leave the house wearing unless on a late-night grocery run, but cute nonetheless.

Clothing

If you’re already gearing up to buy all four pairs of shoes, well, you might want to consider your wallet because that’s not all PUMA and Nintendo are bringing out; there’s also clothing.

The collection consists of five pieces: a t-shirt, hoodie, long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sweatpants. All of them have different designs, with the t-shirt featuring the island leaf print, the hoodie having the Nook family emblazoned across the front, and more.

So if you’ve got a new favorite pair of kicks you’re eyeing up, now you’ve got some cute threads to go with it for the ultimate Animal Crossing fan outfit.

Animal Crossing x PUMA collection price

At the time of writing, no price has been set for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons PUMA collection. But based on the previous Super Mario collaboration, we can expect the shoes to cost between $80–$125 and the clothing anywhere from $40 to $80 depending on what it is.

As soon as the prices are revealed, we’ll update you right here.

Animal Crossing PUMA release date

As for when the collection releases? The Animal Crossing x PUMA collaboration comes out on September 18. Details regarding time are expected to drop in the coming days.

Again, we’ll update this article once that information is made available closer to the release date.