Animal Crossing player transforms New Horizons town into EarthBound

One crazily talented Animal Crossing player has merged EarthBound into their New Horizons town, making for the most perfect Nintendo crossover you'll ever see.

EarthBound – otherwise known as Mother 2 in Japan – first released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in the West in 1995. It follows the story of a 13-year-old boy Ness, who is goes on an epic journey to save the world from an evil alien named Giygas. The role-playing title is constantly cited as one of the best video games of all time.

A fan of the RPG decided to take their favorite 2D adventure and merge it into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, combining the two Nintendo franchises into one. It is so good, it'll leave you wanting to dust off your SNES to dive back into the cult classic.

EarthBound in Animal Crossing

Twitter user 'koumepo' is the brains behind the genius idea. In order to replicate the RPG in the life simulator, they used the game's Custom Designs feature to import patterns, and then placed them on the ground to mimic the 1995 title.

EarthBound's main character lives in Onett – a small borough surrounded by hills and dense forests. Players will no doubt get serious nostalgia from the maker's video, as it transports you right back to the tiny town as they take you on their tour.

They even sport Ness' signature red cap, blue and yellow striped t-shirt, shorts, brown backpack, and red shoes, and tie it all up by using the game's vaulting pole in place of his famous baseball bat.

Another set of images show the party members of the game, including Paula, Jeff, and Poo. We particularly love the pigtail hair accessory used to make the prince of Dalaam – it's so realistic!

Animal Crossing fans are a talented bunch (if you couldn't work that out already), and have even replicated locations from other Nintendo games such as The Legend of Zelda, and Pokemon.

If you're wanting to take a crack at transforming your island, check out our best terraforming ideas guide here.